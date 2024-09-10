Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Stocks Down 31% and 33% to Buy Right Now

2 Stocks Down 31% and 33% to Buy Right Now

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is primed for a strong recovery into 2025, while analysts tip this beaten-down Canadian artificial intelligence stock for a 43% gain from current levels.

Posted by
Brian Paradza, CFA
Brian is an investment writer and a Chartered Financial Analyst. He is an investing enthusiast who has been a regular contributor to The Motley Fool Canada since 2017. He is also a contributor to TipRanks (www.tipranks.com). His work has been featured on InvestorPlace (www.investorplace.com) as well. You can follow Brian on X (formally Twitter) @brianparadza
Published
| More on:
Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.

Image source: Getty Images

The recent spike in stock market volatility presents compelling buying opportunities for investors with a long-term investment strategy. Celestica (TSX:CLS) could be an undervalued artificial intelligence (AI) stock after experiencing a 33% drawdown during the past three months, and uranium mining giant Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock looks appealing following a 31% decline despite a bullish uranium outlook for 2025. Let’s see why the beaten-down growth stocks could be great buys in September.

Cameco stock: A winner as uranium supplies fall in 2025

Canadian uranium production giant Cameco is primed to report one of its best set of annual results in a decade this year, thanks mostly to a recovery in uranium prices over the past 18 months. However, Cameco stock has suffered a 31% decline during the past three months as spot uranium prices took a breather.

Cameco stock’s recent fall is associated with a sustained drop in global uranium spot prices this year. Uranium peaked above US$100 a pound in January, but spot prices averaged US$78.50 in August, killing investor enthusiasm for nuclear stocks. However, Cameco’s fall could be a buying opportunity for investors who missed the 335% five-year rally on CCO stock.

The company may see minimal impact from the recent decline in spot prices in the near term as it delivers its production exclusively into the long-term contract market. Contract prices have continued to rise this year from US$72 in January to average US$81 in August, giving the company room to clinch new business at better prices.

Uranium prices may still rebound in 2025 after KazAtomProm, the leading global uranium miner, announced a 17% planned production cut for the next year, citing project delays and sulphuric acid shortages in August. Exacerbated by a disruptive Russia/Ukraine conflict, global uranium mine production may shrink in 2025 to push spot prices up again.

Cameco is the best-placed North American uranium stock to buy and play the nuclear fuel upside. It’s a low-cost producer that’s sustainably making profits and producing positive free cash flows from the nuclear fuel and services business, and it’s ramping up production from previously mothballed assets so it can earn more profits during the current uranium super-cycle.

Cameco stock looks undervalued

Most noteworthy, Cameco stock looks undervalued with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 32.6 and analyst long-term earnings growth estimates ranging from 65% to 83% annually, which place its forward price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio close to 0.5. Generally, PEG ratios below one imply investors are underpricing a stock’s future earnings, and Cameco stock is deeply undervalued, by this measure.

Bay Street analysts’ average price target of $79.44 implies a 55.5% potential upside on Cameco stock over the next 12 months.

Celestica stock: An undervalued AI stock with strong upside

Global artificial intelligence stocks have undergone some correction, and Investors looking for a profitable growth stock that’s undergoing a temporary weakness may check out Celestica stock right now. Shares have experienced a 33% drawdown during the past three months, and CLS stock looks grossly undervalued, given its near-term revenue and earnings growth potential.

The contract manufacturer to the technology industry is in a hyper-growth mode in 2024. Its connectivity and cloud solutions (CCS) segment revenue rose more than 50% year over year to constitute 68% of revenue and contributed 77% of total income during the past quarter.

Given that we are seemingly in the early innings of a multi-year AI market growth cycle with industries upgrading their computing and networking hardware to make it AI-compliant, Celestica’s hyperscaler and switchgear markets could sustain a multi-period growth spree that sustains strong revenue and earnings growth over the next two to three years.

Meanwhile, Celestica stock trades at a forward P/E of 11.7 and a forward PEG ratio of 0.5, implying the tech stock could be grossly undervalued relative to its long-term earnings growth potential. An average analyst price target of $82.74 at writing implied a 43.2% potential upside on Celestica stock over the next 12 months.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Cameco. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

todder holds a gold bar
Energy Stocks

Canada’s Top Performers: 2 Soaring Stocks That Are Still Buys

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, buying light isn't ideal. But when the stock continues to climb, it's far worse to leave it by the…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Metals and Mining Stocks

Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This gold stock has the potential to absolutely explode in share price as it continues to focus on the future.

Read more »

Gold bars
Metals and Mining Stocks

These 3 Gold Stocks May Shine in the Coming Months

| Adam Othman

The TSX has made a swift enough recovery and looks stable for now, but the market is wary. Another significant…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth a Long-Term Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are mining stocks, and then a company like this mining stock, which is far less risky, and with even…

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

The Dividend Stock Set to Take Over the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock isn't just growing, it's absolutely taking over the renewable energy sector on the TSX. And should keep…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Metals and Mining Stocks

Check Out This Soaring Stock, up 138% in 6 Months, With More Gains Likely to Come

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are the top reasons why this top mining stock could continue to outperform the broader market by a wide…

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy Now Before it Surges

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian mining stock offering a substantial dividend could turn from a risk to a massive reward for value-focused, patient…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The TSX has a wide selection of mining stocks.

Read more »