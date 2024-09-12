1 Dividend Superstar I’d Buy Over This Bank Stock

If you want a great dividend stock, sometimes it’s best to go big or go home, especially if it’s this other bank stock.

When it comes to dividend-paying stocks on the TSX, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) often steals the spotlight as a true dividend superstar. With a forward annual dividend yield of around 3.49% at writing and a robust payout ratio of 48.98%, RY has consistently rewarded its shareholders. The bank recently reported an impressive net income of $4.5 billion for the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, reflecting a 16% year-over-year increase. This kind of financial strength not only solidifies RY’s reputation as a dividend powerhouse but also gives investors confidence in the sustainability of its dividend payments. And yet, there is another that’s been stealing some attention.

CWB

In contrast to RY, Canada Western Bank (TSX:CWB) has had a more challenging quarter, reporting a common shareholders’ net income of just $41 million, a staggering 50% drop from the prior year. Despite declaring a cash dividend of $0.35 per share—an increase of 6% from last year—CWB’s overall financial performance leaves something to be desired. The increase in dividends may sound appealing, but when you consider the drastic decline in earnings and the backdrop of rising provisions for credit losses, it raises questions about whether those dividends can be maintained in the long run.

While CWB has seen growth in revenue, driven primarily by a 5% increase in net interest income, this pales in comparison to the challenges it faces with impaired loans. The dividend stock recently cited significant increases in provisions for credit losses — particularly linked to specific borrower circumstances. As CWB navigates this rocky financial landscape, the sustainability of its dividend payout remains a concern. Investors may find themselves wondering if this bank is as stable as it once appeared.

Meanwhile…

Conversely, RY is basking in the glow of strong financial metrics, such as a return on equity (ROE) of 15.5% and a net interest margin that has benefited from higher market rates. The inclusion of HSBC Canada’s results has further bolstered RBC’s income. This means more capital to distribute to shareholders. It positions RBC not just as a dividend payer. But as a reliable investment that prioritizes growth, making it a more attractive option compared to CWB at this time.

Moreover, RBC’s strategic moves, including share repurchases and investments in various sectors like Wealth Management and Capital Markets, highlight its commitment to shareholder returns. The dividend stock’s focus on diversifying its income streams and enhancing its operational efficiency adds another layer of security for dividend investors. In this environment, CWB’s future could appear uncertain as it prepares for an acquisition by National Bank of Canada, which might disrupt its current dividend strategies.

Bottom line

While both RY and CWB have their merits, RY shines as the clear dividend superstar on the TSX. With its robust financial performance, commitment to returning value to shareholders, and strategic growth initiatives, it stands out as a solid choice for those seeking reliable income through dividends. Meanwhile, CWB’s recent challenges and uncertain future pose potential risks for dividend investors, making it a less appealing option in the current market landscape, especially with an acquisition coming up that leaves future investments uncertain.