10% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding it for Decades

Sometimes it takes thinking outside the box to really get in on some strong action. And that’s what we’re considering today.

The future of iron ore looks bright as global demand for steel continues to rise, particularly with the ongoing urbanization and infrastructure development in emerging markets. As countries like China and India push forward with ambitious construction projects and industrial expansion, the need for high-quality iron ore is expected to remain strong.

Furthermore, advancements in green steel production and efforts to reduce carbon emissions in the steel industry could drive innovation in iron ore mining and processing – thus making it an exciting space to watch in the coming years. While market fluctuations are inevitable, the long-term outlook for iron ore remains solid, supported by its critical role in global development.

Consider LIF stock

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSX:LIF) is a standout on the TSX for investors looking to tap into the iron ore market without the direct exposure to mining operations. LIF primarily earns its revenue through a combination of royalties, dividends, and equity from the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) – thus making it an appealing choice for those who prefer a more stable income stream. The TSX stock benefits from the consistent production and sale of high-quality iron ore pellets and concentrates. These are in demand globally, particularly in steelmaking.

What’s particularly attractive about LIF is its strong dividend yield – one that has historically provided investors with a reliable income. This, coupled with the TSX stock’s relatively low-risk business model, makes it a solid option for those looking to benefit from the iron ore sector, without the direct operational risks. As the demand for steel continues to grow, LIF stands to benefit from increased iron ore prices, thereby making it a valuable stock to consider for both income-focused and growth-oriented portfolios.

Into earnings

LIF continues to show its strength through its latest earnings, reflecting its resilience in the volatile iron ore market. In the second quarter of 2024, LIF saw a notable 20% increase in net income per share compared to the same period in 2023, mainly thanks to higher pellet sales and favourable iron ore prices. Despite some challenges like lower concentrate sales and slight declines in pellet premiums, the company’s strong revenue from royalties and equity earnings from the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) kept its financials robust. Investors should take away the fact that LIF’s ability to generate consistent cash flow, even in a fluctuating market, makes it a reliable choice for steady returns.

What stands out for investors is LIF’s impressive dividend performance, with the TSX stock declaring substantial dividends from its earnings, underpinned by solid cash flows. The 47% increase in adjusted cash flow per share from the previous year highlights the corporation’s efficiency in converting its earnings into shareholder returns. This consistency in dividend payouts, coupled with the company’s strategic positioning in the iron ore market, suggests that LIF remains a valuable stock, especially for income-focused investors who are looking for stability and long-term growth in their portfolios.

Still valuable

LIF presents an intriguing valuation picture that reflects its solid financial footing and strong market position. With a trailing price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.2 and a forward P/E of 9.1, LIF appears attractively valued, especially considering its reliable earnings and consistent performance in the iron ore sector. The company’s price-to-book ratio of 2.9 suggests that while investors are paying a premium relative to the book value, this premium is justified by the strong return on equity of 31.9%, indicating efficient management and profitability.

For investors, the key takeaway is that LIF offers a compelling blend of value and income, underscored by its impressive 10% dividend yield at writing. The TSX stock’s high payout ratio of 89.7% shows a commitment to returning capital to shareholders, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors. Despite the recent stock price fluctuations, LIF’s solid earnings growth and robust cash flow generation suggest that it remains a valuable asset in a well-diversified portfolio. Especially for those looking for exposure to the iron ore market with the added benefit of strong dividends.