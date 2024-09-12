Member Login
Home » Investing » The Top Canadian REITS to Buy in September

The Top Canadian REITS to Buy in September

Here are three Canadian REITs to buy for investors looking for long-term and liquid exposure to real estate right now.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

For investors looking to gain real estate exposure, real estate investment trusts (REITs) can be a great option. These trusts are set up to pay a vast majority of their net income to holders, providing considerable and consistent passive-income streams. And since they’re publicly traded, they’re a lot more liquid to hold, making for better investments for those with shorter-term time horizons.

Here are three of my top picks in this space in the Canadian real estate market right now.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is an open-ended, unincorporated REIT. The company holds an investment portfolio comprising industrial properties situated in the prime regions of Canada and the United States of America. The primary objective of Dream Industrial REIT is to acquire and develop its portfolio to make stable cash distributions for investors.

In 2024, Dream Industrial concluded the disposition of $70 million of assets at prices that exceeded current carrying values. Moreover, in the second quarter of 2024, Dream Industrial conditionally leased more than 500,000 square feet in several development projects, further advancing its portfolio of cash-generating assets.

With $0.25 in funds from operation (FFO) per share, Dream Industrial ended the second quarter (Q2) with its payout ratio below 70%, paying out $0.058 per share monthly to its shareholders. A sustainable payout ratio puts Dream Industrial in an incredible position to strengthen its balance sheet and maintain operational flexibility. 

Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT (TSX:KMP.UN) is an open-ended mutual fund trust specializing in acquiring, managing and developing manufactured home communities and multi-residential apartment buildings. The major business segments of the trust are apartment, MHC, and commercial.

FFO for the three recently finished lease-up developments were stable at $0.30 per unit in Q2-2024 as compared to Q2-2023. Furthermore, it has had notable success with leasing all of the properties, notably Civic 66 and The Governor, where it has complete lease-up. Strong FFO growth is anticipated in the second half of the year and through 2025 as a result of these best-in-class innovations.

Killam’s strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities. First, it is increasing earnings from existing operations. Second, it is expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, targeting newer properties and dispositions of non-core assets. Lastly, it is developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSX:CAR.UN) is among the top of all stable investments for several reasons. The trust has gained a reputation as one of the trusted investments due to its market capitalization being approximately $8.6 billion, with a strategic focus on residential properties. 

It is why the company has shown resistance and stability in the real estate market. The operating margin of the REIT amounts to 61.6%, which speaks to good income from its properties. It also reached an impressive quarterly revenue increase of 5.4% year over year in recent earnings, reflecting the high demand in Canada for quality rental units. 

Moreover, investors should like the price-to-book ratio of relatively low value at 0.9, depicting that those stocks could be undervalued against their net asset value. Hence, it was a good investment for holders with long-term horizons.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Killam Apartment REIT. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Lightspeed Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Sneha Nahata

Lightspeed stock has lost substantial value so far this year. Nonetheless, there are solid reasons to buy this tech stock.

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Magnificent 7: Buy the Top-Notch 2!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While the Magnificent 7 look, well, pretty magnificent, there are two others investors may want to consider instead.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Gems to Buy as Bank of Canada Cuts Interest Rates

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why top TSX stocks such as Slate Grocery should benefit from a lower interest rate environment in the next…

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Earn $100 Monthly With $17,500 in These 3 TSX Stocks

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding, monthly-paying dividend stocks could deliver a stable monthly payout.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Million-Dollar TFSA? 1 Way to Win That Wealth!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking to get that million-dollar TFSA? It's not as hard as you might think, especially with a REIT…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,470.68 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to start creating massive passive income, this dividend stock is sure to get you there, especially when…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Fortis Stock Now?

| Kay Ng

Fortis stock is driven by a quality business, making it a valuable addition to a diversified portfolio, at the right…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Can Enbridge Sustain its Dividend Growth Through 2030?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is a TSX dividend stock that is positioned to grow its dividends in 2024 and beyond, making it a…

Read more »