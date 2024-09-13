3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

Buy low, sell high. It’s the old adage, isn’t it? But even when stocks are climbing, they can still be a smart investment. This comes down to upward momentum that often signals strong company performance and positive market conditions.

Rising stocks often reflect solid fundamentals, growing revenues, and future potential. And this could mean there’s more room to grow. While it might seem like you’re buying at a high point, investing in companies with sustained growth trends can lead to long-term gains. Especially if the stocks are well-positioned in the industry. It’s all about finding the right balance between risk and reward!

Vitalhub

VitalHub (TSX:VHI) continues to be an attractive investment on the TSX, showing strong growth and resilience in the healthcare technology sector. In the second quarter of 2024, the company reported revenue growth of 24% year-over-year, reaching $16.2 million. Plus, it registered an impressive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increase of 41% to $4.2 million. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) also grew by 25%, highlighting the company’s steady and predictable revenue streams. With a gross margin of 81%, VitalHub demonstrates excellent cost management, keeping profitability high while expanding its services.

What makes VitalHub particularly appealing is its solid financial foundation, with $71.6 million in cash. This positions the company to pursue strategic acquisitions and organic growth opportunities. Its recent acquisition of MedCurrent, a leader in Clinical Decision Support, aligns with their mission to integrate innovative solutions and enhance healthcare efficiency. With a forward price/earnings (P/E) ratio of 33.4 and strong operational results, VitalHub’s stock offers potential for long-term growth, especially as the company continues to innovate and scale.

Perpetua

Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA) on the TSX also presents a compelling investment opportunity, especially for those looking to tap into the gold and critical minerals market. With its focus on the Stibnite Gold Project, Perpetua aims to become a domestic source for antimony – a mineral vital for defence and energy applications – while also developing one of the largest gold mines in the U.S. In the second quarter of 2024, Perpetua secured an impressive $1.8 billion financing indication from the Export-Import Bank of the United States, thereby reflecting strong financial backing for the project. Plus, it received $34.4 million through the Defense Production Act to further advance efforts.

As the permitting process moves closer to completion, Perpetua is also advancing construction readiness. This includes significant engineering and construction contracts already in place. Its strong leadership team and commitment to sustainability further strengthen the company’s long-term outlook. With a year-over-year stock performance growth of nearly 148% and a current market cap of $744.8 million, Perpetua’s strategic position in gold and antimony production makes it a promising bet, especially for investors looking for exposure in the basic materials sector.

5N Plus

5N Plus (TSX:VNP) continues to show promise as a strong investment in the specialty semiconductors and performance materials space. With revenue climbing 26% year-over-year to $74.6 million in Q2 2024 and adjusted EBITDA up by 24% to $13.5 million, 5N Plus is making impressive strides. Its partnership with First Solar, one of the leading players in renewable energy, has expanded under more favourable terms, thus boosting volume by 50% over the next two years. This focus on renewable energy and space solar power positions 5N Plus as a key player in a rapidly growing industry.

Plus, 5N Plus has a solid backlog of $245 million, representing 300 days of revenue. This underscores the stability and demand for their products. The company’s strategic focus on high-purity semiconductor compounds and key sectors like health and pharmaceuticals provides strong growth potential. With management expecting to hit the higher end of its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2024, 5N Plus is well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities. Thus, 5N makes a great choice for investors seeking exposure to the semiconductor and renewable energy sectors.