Member Login
Home » Investing » Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

Down 61% from all-time highs, Enghouse is a TSX tech stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield of more than 3%.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in quality dividend growth stocks is a proven strategy to beat broader market gains over time. Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) is one such TSX stock Canadians can consider buying, as it offers a tasty dividend yield of 3.3%, given its annual payout of $1.04 per share.

Enghouse stock has returned less than 70% to shareholders in the last decade. However, if we adjust for dividend reinvestments, cumulative returns are closer to 100%. Let’s see why I’m bullish on this TSX dividend stock right now.

An overview of Enghouse Systems

Enghouse develops enterprise software solutions and has two primary business segments that include the following:

Interactive Management Group: It provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work and manage customer communications across voice, email, web, chats, text, and video. Its technologies include a contact centre, video collaboration, outbound dialers, business intelligence, and analytics deployed in a private cloud, multi-tenant cloud, or on-premise environments. This segment serves insurance companies, telecoms, banks, technology, and healthcare companies.

Asset Management: This segment offers a portfolio of software and services to cable operators, network communication providers, media, transit, defense, and public safety companies. It provides solutions such as network infrastructure, operations support systems, video, and cloud TV solutions, in addition to fleet routing, dispatch, scheduling, transit e-ticketing, and more.

A strong performance in Q2 of 2024

Enghouse Systems increased sales by 17.6% year over year to $130.5 million in the fiscal third quarter (Q3) of 2024 (which ended in June). The company’s recurring revenue, which includes SaaS (software-as-a-service) and maintenance services, grew 22.8% to $88.8 million, accounting for 68% of total sales.

The company’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) rose by 13% to $37.7 million in Q3, indicating a healthy margin of 28.9%.

Enghouse completed the acquisition of SeaChange in Q3, expanding its IPTV market presence in a growing sector for the company. It has effectively integrated SeaChange into the asset management business, achieving profitability in its first quarter after the acquisition.

During its Q2 earnings call, Enghouse vice president of finance Rob Medved explained, “Offering both SaaS and on-premise solutions positions us uniquely in the marketplace. Operational enhancements across our existing businesses and recent acquisitions are driving positive outcomes, enabling us to maintain robust cash reserves while simultaneously increasing annual dividends, repurchasing shares, and pursuing acquisitions.”

Is the dividend payout sustainable?

Given the company’s outstanding share count, Enghouse’s quarterly dividend expense is close to $14.4 million. Comparatively, its free cash flow in the June quarter totaled $39.7 million, indicating a payout ratio of less than 40%. A low payout ratio suggests Enghouse has enough room to raise dividends, target accretive acquisitions, and strengthen the balance sheet.

Enghouse has increased its dividends by 18% annually in the last decade, enhancing the yield at cost over time.

What is the target price for Enghouse stock?

Analysts tracking Enghouse stock expect its adjusted earnings to expand from $1.31 per share in fiscal 2023 to $1.7 per share in fiscal 2025. So, priced at 18.4 times forward earnings, ENGH stock is cheap and trades at a discount of 15% to consensus price target estimates. If we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns would be closer to 18% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

stock market
Tech Stocks

Bull Market Buys: The 1 Magnificent 7 Tech Stock You Need

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 15% from all-time highs, Alphabet is a Magnificent 7 stock that trades at a 25% discount to consensus price…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock I’d Buy Before Shopify

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why MercadoLibre is a large-cap tech stock that should outpace Shopify in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Tech Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Poised to End 2024 With a Bang!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there are two stocks that should soar back upwards during this last part of the year, it has to…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Tech Stocks

What’s Going on With BB Stock?

| Andrew Button

BlackBerry (TSX:BB) CEO John Giamatteo's sexual harassment lawsuit is in the news again.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Tech Stocks

Why Intel, Alphabet, and Mobileye Stocks All Popped Today

| Rich Smith

Intel won't sell Mobileye. What's more, it probably shouldn't sell Mobileye (and neither should you).

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Tech Stocks

Why Nvidia Stock Jumped After the Big Fed Rate Cut

| Howard Smith

CEO Jensen Huang says the scale to grow AI from here will be exponential.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Tech Stocks

Why Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Broadcom, TSMC, and Arm Holdings Were Moving Higher Today

| Tmfhobo

Investors responded favorably to lower rates.

Read more »

Group of people network together with connected devices
Tech Stocks

Why I’d Buy Constellation Software Stock Even at Today’s Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CSU stock sure does look expensive, I get it. But there's a good reason behind the price of this company…

Read more »