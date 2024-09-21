Member Login
2 Canadian Growth Stocks I'd Stash in a TFSA for the Long Haul

These two growth stocks aren’t just climbing. They’re taking off! And now is the time to jump on board.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
potted green plant grows up in arrow shape

Image source: Getty Images

Growth stocks can be a fantastic addition to a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for long-term investors. These offer the potential for significant capital appreciation over time without being subject to taxes on gains. The TFSA allows you to reinvest any growth without worrying about capital gains tax, meaning that as your growth stocks increase in value, you can keep more of the profit.

While growth stocks might not always pay dividends, these stocks have the ability to outperform over the long term, especially in sectors like technology or healthcare, and can help compound your returns inside a tax-free wrapper. And that’s ideal for building wealth! So, let’s look at some stellar growth stocks to consider.

New Gold

New Gold (TSX:NGD) on the TSX is experiencing strong momentum as it enters a sustained period of free cash flow generation. The growth stock produced 68,598 ounces of gold and 13.6 million pounds of copper in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, maintaining operational discipline with all-in-sustaining costs of $1,381 per ounce. This performance contributed to strong cash flow from operations. It held $100 million in total and $20 million in free cash flow, solidifying New Gold’s financial position.

A key factor driving New Gold’s momentum is its strategic focus on growth projects like the New Afton C-Zone and Rainy River operations. Both of which are on track to achieve important milestones in 2024. The growth stock’s production profile is expected to strengthen in the second half of the year. With an increased 80.1% free cash flow interest in New Afton, New Gold is poised to deliver greater financial returns for shareholders. This combination of operational execution and future growth makes it a promising choice for investors looking at growth stocks.

Bird Construction

Bird Construction (TSX:BDT) has been soaring high on the TSX lately, showcasing impressive momentum and strength that investors can’t help but notice. In the second quarter of 2024, Bird achieved a staggering 27% revenue growth. Thereby pulling in approximately $873.5 million compared to $686.4 million in the same quarter last year. Even more exciting: net income shot up by 56%, reaching $21.4 million, translating to earnings per share of $0.40. With a strong backlog of projects worth over $822 million and an anticipated adjusted earnings per share (EPS) accretion of 10% from their recent acquisition of Jacob Bros Construction, Bird is positioning itself as a formidable player in the infrastructure sector.

What’s driving this growth? Bird’s strategic focus on complex projects, coupled with disciplined project selection, has been pivotal in their recent success. The growth stock is making waves in the civil infrastructure market, particularly in British Columbia, where they are capitalizing on the growing demand for infrastructure development. With an implied purchase multiple of just 3.7 times Jacob Bros’s projected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, this acquisition not only strengthens Bird’s capabilities. It also diversifies its project offerings. As Teri McKibbon, president and chief executive officer of Bird, puts it, “Our strategic focus on key sectors, coupled with strong execution and disciplined project selection is driving performance, and supports our expectations for continued growth and margin expansion.”

With a market cap of approximately $1.17 billion and a forward annual dividend yield of 2.65%, Bird Construction is capturing the attention of both growth and income-focused investors. Its share price recently climbed to $22, reflecting a remarkable 96.02% increase over the past year. As Bird continues to expand its portfolio and enhance its revenue-generating capabilities, it’s clear that this growth stock is not just flying under the radar; it’s taking off! With the construction sector poised for a boom, Bird’s trajectory looks brighter than ever.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

