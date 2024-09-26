Member Login
4 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

4 Best Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

REITs can be some of the best dividend income out there. But that doesn’t mean these stocks have to be unsafe.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
REITs, or Real Estate Investment Trusts, are like a treasure chest for dividend investors, offering some of the juiciest payouts around! By law, these companies must distribute at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders. Investing in REITs not only gives you a slice of the real estate pie without the hassle of being a landlord. These also tend to provide consistent income streams through dividends, even in volatile markets. Plus, with the potential for capital appreciation and a hedge against inflation, it’s no wonder these are a favourite among savvy investors looking to boost their passive income! So today, let’s look at four top, safe options to consider.

Industrial REITs

Industrial REITs are a fantastic choice for investors seeking solid returns and reliable dividends. Especially in today’s booming e-commerce landscape! These real estate investment trusts focus on properties like warehouses and distribution centres, which are essential for the storage and transportation of goods. As online shopping continues to grow, the demand for industrial spaces is on the rise, thereby making these REITs a savvy investment option. They not only provide steady cash flow through rents but also benefit from long-term leases that add stability and predictability to their income streams.

When it comes to standout options, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:DIR.UN) are two that shine brightly on the TSX. Granite boasts a solid track record with a forward annual dividend yield of about 4%, making it an appealing pick for dividend seekers. With impressive revenue growth and a robust operating margin of 78.1%, it shows strong profitability potential. On the other hand, DIR.UN offers an attractive yield of around 4.8%, highlighting its commitment to returning value to shareholders. Both REITs are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for industrial properties. This growth potential makes them excellent choices for those looking to boost their investment portfolios with reliable income and growth potential!

Healthcare REITs

Healthcare REITs are a standout choice for investors looking to blend solid returns with a feel-good factor! These real estate investment trusts focus on properties related to healthcare, like hospitals, nursing facilities, and senior living communities. This means these benefit from the ever-growing demand for healthcare services. With an aging population and the increasing need for medical facilities, healthcare REITs often provide a stable income stream through long-term leases. Plus, these usually offer attractive dividends. All considered, they make an appealing option for those looking to boost their portfolios with reliable income.

When it comes to top picks in this sector, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) both shine brightly on the TSX. NWH.UN boasts a fantastic forward annual dividend yield of around 6.6%. This is a treat for dividend lovers! Its focus on essential healthcare properties ensures steady demand. Meanwhile, solid revenue growth of 11.1% adds to its appeal. On the other hand, CSH.UN is not to be overlooked, offering a respectable yield of about 3.9%. With a recent 48.7% surge in its 52-week change, it’s clear that this REIT is gaining traction and showing strong potential. Both NWH.UN and CSH.UN are excellent options for those looking to invest in the healthcare space while enjoying the perks of reliable dividends.

Bottom line

Healthcare and industrial REITs are a fantastic investment choice, tapping into the growing demand for these services. This makes them a solid source of reliable income through dividends. Together, these make for an appealing duo for dividend investors looking to blend solid returns with safety!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

