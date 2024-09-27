Member Login
Is it Too Late to Buy CP Stock?

The railway scene has been in for a pretty rough ride over the past few weeks. Undoubtedly, rail strike disruptions …

Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.

Source: Getty Images

The railway scene has been in for a pretty rough ride over the past few weeks. Undoubtedly, rail strike disruptions lasted for an incredibly short period of time. As I noted, such strike headlines were mostly near-term noise that meant absolutely nothing for the long-term fundamentals. Though rail strikes could leave a massive dent in the Canadian (and North American) economy as the goods stop moving from point A to point B, such disruptions would have likely translated to nothing more than better entry points for investors keen on adding to their exposure to the nation’s top rail plays.

In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at CP Rail (TSX:CP) stock, or CPKC (short for Canadian Pacific Kansas City) as it’s now called. Following the purchase of Kansas City Southern, the company now finds itself as the largest rail in the country with a towering $107 billion market cap.

CP Rail stock: It hasn’t looked this pricey in a while!

CP Rail should not get too comfortable with its newfound market cap leadership position, though, as CN Rail (TSX:CNR) isn’t all too far off with its $98.25 billion market cap. In any case, CP has been chugging forward at a faster rate than its long-time Canadian rival. But the big question is whether the momentum and superior stock chart make for a better buy as we enter the month of October.

There is a danger to buying the better-performing, often far pricier stock. And with CP stock just under 7% away from hitting all-time highs just shy of $124 per share, I think that investors asking if it’s too late to buy are on the right track (pardon the pun, folks!).

Is too much hype baked into CP stock?

At these levels, CP stock goes for a whopping 30.8 times trailing price to earnings (P/E). That’s expensive for a railway play, and I don’t care how much better it performs than rivals. There’s way too much hype baked in right here, likely because of the remaining potential behind Kansas City Southern’s assets purchased nearly three years ago.

Undoubtedly, the new rail network looks enviable, especially the part that extends into the southern U.S. and Mexico. Should more firms look to move production and assembly to Mexico, CP could benefit from cross-border volumes.

That said, if Donald Trump is headed for the Oval Office again, I’d argue that big tariffs could be on the cars for goods shipped to the U.S. from Mexico.

As such, I would not get overly bullish about CP Rail’s unique network. Arguably, I think there’s way too much enthusiasm baked into CP right here. Sure, it’s the growthier, more exciting rail firm right here. However, you’re paying a fat premium with the stock going for $114 and change, perhaps too fat a premium.

Is it too late to buy CP stock?

Personally, I’d much rather go for a cheaper rail play. Whether you opt for CN Rail, which goes for 18.5 times trailing P/E, or one based out of the U.S., value investors can do better with almost any other North American rail. In short, I think it’s too late to be a buyer of CP Rail stock. It’s just way too expensive at north of 30 times trailing P/E.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

