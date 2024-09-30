Member Login
Is There Any Hope for Magna International Stock?

The long-term potential with Magna’s innovation in the EV space keeps it an attractive option.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Image source: Getty Images

Magna International (TSX:MG) has been cruising through some interesting shifts recently. While the auto parts giant faced some headwinds due to supply chain challenges and rising costs, its recent stock performance has been relatively steady. Investors have been keeping an eye on its focus on electric vehicle (EV) parts, which gives it a futuristic edge. Though there have been some bumps along the road, the long-term potential of Magna’s innovation in the EV space keeps it an attractive option for many. But what does it have to do to really turn things around?

The last few years

Magna International, like many companies, has had a bit of a rollercoaster ride over the last few years, especially with the pandemic and its ripple effects. When COVID-19 hit, the global auto industry faced a huge slowdown as factories shut down and demand for cars plummeted. As a major auto parts supplier, Magna felt the impact as production stalled. This led to a dip in its share price. Even though things started to pick back up, the recovery was slower than expected because new challenges emerged.

One of the biggest hurdles Magna faced was the supply chain crisis. Shortages of key materials, particularly semiconductors, put a wrench in production lines globally, and Magna couldn’t avoid the bottleneck. With car manufacturers unable to get the parts they needed, demand for Magna’s products also stalled, leading to further pressure on its stock price. While the company has been working to adapt and capitalize on trends like electric vehicles, these supply chain issues have kept its stock from reaching the highs it once enjoyed.

The last year

Over the past year, Magna International has been navigating some ups and downs. The company saw relatively flat sales in the second quarter of 2024, reporting $11 billion, almost the same as in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023. Global light vehicle production rose by 2%, but Magna’s sales were held back by factors like the end of production on certain vehicle programs and currency impacts. Its focus on operational excellence and cost reduction helped stabilize earnings. However, adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) dropped from $616 million to $577 million. It’s been a balancing act for the company, with challenges in vehicle assembly volumes and foreign exchange losses. But Magna’s efforts to streamline operations kept them on track.

In terms of earnings, Magna reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09, down slightly from $1.18 in 2023. Adjusted diluted EPS also dipped from $1.54 to $1.35. The company paid $134 million in dividends during this period and maintained a solid outlook for the rest of 2024. While the supply chain issues and restructuring costs weighed on their performance, Magna remains optimistic about margin expansion and free cash flow growth. It holds a particular focus on navigating the shifting EV landscape.

Looking ahead

For Magna International to really turn things around, it needs to stay laser-focused on boosting operational efficiency and continuing to adapt to industry trends like EVs. With supply chain challenges and vehicle production slowdowns weighing them down, it’s all about fine-tuning their cost structures and launching innovative products in the EV space. Expanding partnerships and investing in emerging tech, like autonomous driving, could give Magna the edge it needs to pull ahead in the competitive auto parts world.

Rejecting the mini-tender offer was a strong move, signalling to investors that Magna is holding its ground and not looking to sell out at a discount. Now, it needs to back that confidence with solid growth strategies. By keeping its eye on operational improvements, managing costs, and navigating the ever-evolving automotive landscape, Magna has the potential to regain investor trust. As well as improve stock performance. The key will be showing that they can capitalize on the future of mobility while maintaining their financial health.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

