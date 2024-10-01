1 Stock I’m Buying Hand Over Fist in October Despite the Market’s Pessimism

While the market might be a bit down on renewables right now, it could be the perfect time to scoop up some bargains for the future!

If there’s one sector that the market just can’t renew its excitement about, it’s renewable energy. Renewable energy has hit a bit of a rough patch lately, with higher interest rates making it more expensive to fund those big solar and wind projects. Then there’s the general economic uncertainty shaking investor confidence.

But here’s the bright side: the world isn’t backing down on the shift to clean energy. With governments and companies pushing hard for greener solutions, this sector has massive long-term potential. So, while the market might be a bit down on renewables right now, it could be the perfect time to scoop up some bargains for the future!

Where to look

Uranium companies might just be the dark horses of the energy sector right now. As the world scrambles to find cleaner, more reliable energy sources, nuclear power is getting a fresh look. Unlike wind or solar, nuclear can provide consistent, carbon-free energy 24/7. And with more countries pledging to meet stricter climate goals, uranium demand could soar. Plus, many older nuclear reactors are staying online longer than expected. And this just adds to the need for more uranium supply.

On top of that, uranium prices have been creeping up after years of being in the doldrums. That’s a sign that supply and demand are starting to balance out. Big economies like China and India are ramping up their nuclear programs, and even Europe is reconsidering nuclear power to meet its climate targets. All of this points to uranium companies having a pretty bright future as part of the global energy mix. So, while they’ve been under the radar, a strong market recovery could put them in the spotlight.

Consider Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) could be one of the best options for investors right now, especially given its impressive performance. Recently named #14 on the TSX30 for 2024, Cameco’s dividend-adjusted share price has surged by 186% over the past three years. And the company has seen a remarkable 210% increase in market capitalization. As one of the largest global providers of uranium fuel, Cameco stock is riding the wave of growing nuclear power demand — all while keeping its operations sustainable and building long-term value for investors. Its strong financial results, highlighted by positive operational performance, make it a standout choice.

What sets Cameco stock apart is its disciplined approach to managing its assets and contracts, as well as its commitment to sustainability. The nuclear energy sector is gaining recognition as a critical player in the fight against climate change. Therefore, Cameco stock is in a prime position to benefit from increasing uranium demand. The company’s strong balance sheet and focus on long-term contracts, along with their stellar leadership, only solidify Cameco stock as a solid bet for those looking to invest in clean energy’s future.

Looking ahead

Cameco’s future looks bright, bolstered by the global shift towards clean energy and the growing demand for nuclear power. As a leader in uranium production, Cameco stock is strategically positioned to benefit from the expansion of nuclear energy projects worldwide. This includes the deployment of small modular reactors like the AP300. With collaborations such as the recent memorandum of understanding with SaskPower and Westinghouse, Cameco is set to play a key role in decarbonizing Saskatchewan’s power grid, thereby highlighting the increasing demand for its uranium supply. This trend reflects the company’s ability to tap into both national and international nuclear energy growth, thus making it a valuable long-term investment.

Financially, Cameco stock has shown solid growth with a 24.2% increase in revenue and a 163% surge in quarterly earnings year over year. Its stock has risen over 26% in the past year, supported by strong investor confidence and the ongoing global interest in nuclear energy. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 42.73 and an impressive current ratio of 3.22, Cameco stock maintains a strong financial footing. This combination of a robust market position, strategic partnerships, and solid financials suggests that Cameco stock is well-positioned for continued success in the nuclear energy sector.