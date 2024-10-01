Member Login
Iron Stomach? 3 Riskier Stocks That Could Pay Off Big Time in the Future

These three beaten-down TSX stocks remain top investment choices in 2024 as they can stage a turnaround going forward.

Aditya Raghunath
While the broader markets are trading near record levels, several stocks across sectors are priced at a discount compared to their all-time highs. Here are three such TSX stocks that might seem risky right now but are positioned to pay off big time in the future.

Canada Goose stock

Valued at $1.6 billion by market cap, Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS) trades over 80% from all-time highs. Canada Goose designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, and children in multiple global markets. The company derives a significant portion of its sales from China, a region wrestling with slower consumer spending.

Canada Goose’s sales increased from US$958 million in fiscal 2020 (which ended in March) to US$1.33 billion in the last 12 months. However, its operating income fell from US$187 million to US$167 million in this period.

Notably, Canada Goose has improved its free cash flow in recent quarters. In the last four quarters, its free cash flow stood at US$179 million, up from US$109 million in fiscal 2024 and US$71 million in fiscal 2023. So, priced at 6.8 times trailing free cash flow, GOOS stock is really cheap, given it is forecast to expand earnings from $0.73 per share in fiscal 2024 to $0.94 per share in 2026.

In fiscal 2025, Canada Goose expects to grow total sales in the low single digits despite a sluggish macro environment.

WildBrain stock

Valued at $260 million by market cap, WildBrain (TSX:WILD) develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs. It has two primary business segments: Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting.

Down 86% from all-time highs, WildBrain is struggling due to operational challenges, a weak balance sheet, and the shift toward online streaming. In fiscal 2024 (which ended in June), WildBrain saw a 13% decline in sales. However, analysts expect sales to rise by 11% to $512 million in 2025 and $557 million in 2026.

WildBrain is looking to sell non-core assets and reduce balance sheet debt, which should drive future earnings higher. Priced at 0.5 times forward sales, WILD stock is cheap and could stage a turnaround if its top-line growth translates to an improvement in earnings.

Sleep Country stock

The final TSX stock on my list is Sleep Country (TSX:ZZZ), which trades 20% below all-time highs. Despite its pullback, the stock has returned close to 180% to shareholders after adjusting for dividend reinvestments in the past decade.

Sleep Country retails mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. It pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.95 per share, indicating a forward yield of almost 3%. These payouts have almost doubled in the last nine years, significantly enhancing the yield at cost.

In the last 12 months, Sleep Country has reported revenue of $953.6 million, up from $712 million in 2019. Analysts tracking the TSX stock expect total sales to surpass $1 billion in 2025. Moreover, the company is forecast to expand adjusted earnings from $2.12 per share in 2023 to $2.6 per share in 2025.

Priced at 13.4 times forward earnings, ZZZ stock is relatively cheap, given that adjusted earnings are forecast to expand over 20% annually through 2028.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

