Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Beaten-Down AI Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Watch

2 Beaten-Down AI Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Watch

Investors with a high risk appetite can consider investing in AI stocks such as UiPath and Hive to benefit from outsized gains.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.

Source: Getty Images

The artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend has driven valuations of big tech stocks such as Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft higher since the start of 2023. According to multiple research reports, the AI market will rapidly expand and surpass US$1 trillion within the next five years.

However, several AI stocks are trading below their all-time highs, making them top investments if they can benefit from an expanding addressable market. Here are two beaten-down AI stocks every Canadian investor should closely watch in October 2024.

UiPath stock

Valued at US$6.84 billion by market cap, UiPath (NYSE:PATH) provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions in the U.S. and other international markets. The company provides software solutions to build, manage, run, engage, and measure automation within the organization.

In the fiscal second quarter (Q2) of 2025 (ended in July), UiPath reported annual recurring revenue of US$1.55 billion, an increase of 19% year over year. The number of customers spending over US$100,000 annually on the UiPath platform has risen to 2,163, while 293 customers spend more than US$1 million annually. Its dollar-based net retention rate for Q2 stood at 115%, which means existing customers increased spending by 15% in the last 12 months.

UiPath has increased its revenue from US$336 million in fiscal 2020 to US$1.38 billion in the last four quarters. In fiscal Q2, it reported revenue of US$360 million and adjusted free cash flow of US$49 million. Its steady revenue growth has enabled UiPath to benefit from operating leverage and grow its free cash flow faster than revenue. In the last 12 months, UiPath has reported a free cash flow of US$327 million, compared to a cash outflow of US$34 million in fiscal 2023.

Analysts tracking UiPath expect adjusted earnings to expand from US$0.40 per share in fiscal 2025 to US$0.44 per share in fiscal 2026. So, priced at 28 times forward earnings, PATH stock is reasonably priced and trades at a 25% discount to consensus price target estimates.

Hive Digital stock

Valued at $483 million by market cap, Hive Digital (TSXV:HIVE) is a cryptocurrency mining company. Typically, the stock prices of crypto mining companies are tied to Bitcoin, and for good reason. During the 2021 crypto bull run, Hive Digital reported revenue of US$211.2 million in fiscal 2022 (ended in March), up from US$67.7 million in 2021 and US$29.2 million in 2020. As BTC prices fell more than 80% from all-time highs in 2022, Hive Digital saw its top line decline by 50% to US$106.3 million in fiscal 2023.

Hive Digital and several other crypto miners are diversifying their revenue base by investing in AI. In 2021, Hive Digital purchased US$66 million worth of graphic processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia, which are currently used to power energy-intensive AI workloads.

A CoinTelegraph report states, “Hive’s AI bet has generated significantly higher revenue than crypto mining.” For instance, Hive explains that the GPUs used for AI tasks generate around US$1 per hour, compared to US$0.12 per hour for mining crypto.

Further, Hive is upgrading its New Brunswick and Sweden data centres to support these workloads. It also announced plans to build a 100-megawatt mining site in Paraguay, which should double its mining hash rate.

HIVE stock is down 80% from all-time highs and trades at a discount of almost 90%, given consensus price target estimates.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance in 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors should hold quality stocks such as Microsoft in their TFSA and benefit from outsized gains in 2024…

Read more »

think thought consider
Tech Stocks

What’s Going on With Kinaxis Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Kinaxis stock looks like a solid long-term option and may already have some growth momentum that investors need to watch.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Tech Stocks

BlackBerry Is a Top Stock to Buy Right Now, But Only if You Believe This 1 Thing

| Jitendra Parashar

BlackBerry’s increased focus on AI and machine learning-based software solutions could immensely boost its financial growth trends in the long…

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a No-Brainer Buy?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite Shopify’s (TSX:SHOP) strong financial growth trends and solid long-term growth fundamentals, its stock’s recent underperformance makes it even more…

Read more »

Data center woman holding laptop
Tech Stocks

1 Growth Stock With Legit Potential to Outperform the Market

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

In a world where data is king, this company is well-poised to help enterprises manage the digital transformation.

Read more »

e-commerce shopping getting a package
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A tech superstar is resurging. Here are three compelling reasons to buy the stock now.

Read more »

alcohol
Tech Stocks

Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Time could be running out for Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) stock to recover and print new millionaire investors...

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Tech Stocks

Top Tech Wild Cards Canadian Investors Should Watch

| Adam Othman

While not well-known, these three TSX tech stocks might be excellent holdings for risk-tolerant investors who want to capitalize on…

Read more »