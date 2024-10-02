Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 55 in Canada

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 55 in Canada

Seeking to boost your TFSA balance before retiring at 65? These investment strategies can help you.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

Getting close to retirement? Let’s look at how you might stack up. As of writing, the average Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) balance for a 55-year-old in Canada is around $70,000. By this age, many Canadians have had a few years to take advantage of the annual contribution limits. They have steadily grown since the TFSA’s introduction in 2009. If you’ve been diligent about contributing and investing, you might find your balance growing nicely – especially with the power of compounding working its magic! But don’t worry if you’re not quite there yet. There’s still plenty of time to catch up. So let’s look at how.

Not enough

While $70,000 in your TFSA sounds like a nice chunk of change, it’s probably not enough to fully support you in retirement. Think about it. A retirement can last 20, 30, or even more years. And with the rising cost of living, $70,000 won’t stretch as far as you might hope. Sure, your TFSA offers tax-free growth, but even with solid investments, withdrawing from that balance over a long retirement might feel more like nibbling at crumbs than enjoying the feast you imagined.

To really feel secure, you’ll likely need a more robust strategy that includes a mix of pensions, savings, and other investments. Many financial experts recommend aiming for several hundred thousand dollars in savings to cover both the basics and any unexpected expenses that pop up along the way. So while your TFSA is a great start, it’s wise to think of it as one piece of the larger retirement puzzle, rather than the whole picture.

How to boost it

To boost that TFSA balance before retiring at 65, one of the best strategies is to maximize your contributions each year. For 2024, you can stash away $7,000, and if you haven’t been maxing out in previous years, you may have even more room to catch up. Setting up automatic transfers to your TFSA can make saving easier. That way you’re building that balance without even thinking about it. And don’t let your money just sit there, invest it! Stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETF), or dividend-paying assets can help your money grow much faster than keeping it in cash. All thanks to the power of compounding returns over time.

Another smart move is to reinvest any gains or dividends. Instead of pulling out your earnings, let them snowball within your TFSA since the tax-free growth means you keep every penny of profit. If you get a raise or a bonus at work, consider funnelling some of that extra cash into your TFSA. It might feel like a small effort now, but it can make a huge difference when you’re ready to retire. Lastly, don’t forget to review your portfolio regularly to ensure your investments align with your retirement goals.

Safe consideration

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO) could be one of the best options to help boost your TFSA balance. It offers a balanced blend of growth and income with a solid track record. With 80% of the portfolio in stocks and 19% in bonds, VGRO provides a nice mix of equities for growth and bonds for stability. The ETF has shown an impressive year-to-date return of 15.9%. So this means it’s been growing steadily in value. Great news for those looking to maximize their TFSA potential. Plus, its current yield of 2.4% adds an extra layer of income generation – all while benefiting from the tax-free advantages of a TFSA.

Another key reason VGRO stands out is its diversification. The ETF covers a wide range of sectors, including Financial Services (20.41%) and Technology (19.76%), giving you exposure to some of the strongest sectors in the market. With a reasonable price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5 and a 52-week high of $36.44, VGRO is priced attractively given its historical performance. The volume and net assets show that it’s also a popular and highly liquid ETF, which means you can trade it easily. Overall, VGRO’s well-rounded portfolio makes it an ideal choice for growing your TFSA with both growth potential and built-in stability from bonds.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

5 Top Canadian Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Right Now 

| Puja Tayal

The TSX Composite Index is in a bull run. While some dividend stocks have not yet recovered, some are at…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for a Reliable 10-Year Income Stream

| Sneha Nahata

Top Canadian stocks from utility, banking, and energy sectors are well-positioned to hike their dividends over the next 10 years.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Spread your investment across different sectors to reduce risk and increase your chances of long-term success.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Kay Ng

Investing in these top Canadian stocks provide potential for dividends and capital gains over the next few years.

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks still look cheap and offer attractive dividend yields.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

A High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for high dividends as well as growth? This stock continues to be a top option!

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

This High-Yielding Dividend Stock Remains a Top Choice for Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the fundamentals are strong and the dividend is sustainable, high yields can be a great way to boost your…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 1 Dividend Stock That Could Create $12,154 in Tax-Free Passive Income in 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

For those seeking a winning stock with huge dividends and more passive income on the way, definitely do your research…

Read more »