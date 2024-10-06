Member Login
2 TSX Stocks That Could Secure Your Future

These two TSX stocks may be some of the best long-term buys today for investors looking for safety, security, and gains.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Image source: Getty Images

When it comes to securing your financial future, it’s important to look at the sectors. Sectors that can help secure investors’ futures often include essentials like healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples — industries people rely on no matter what the economy’s doing. Yet tech and renewable energy are also promising, as these are shaping the future in innovative ways. Real estate and infrastructure can offer long-term stability. Dividend-paying stocks, especially in sectors like finance, can provide consistent income. Diversifying across these areas helps investors stay secure while chasing growth! The following stocks offer it up in spades.

Hut 8

Hut 8 (TSX:HUT) is a fascinating stock on the TSX that offers investors a unique opportunity to tap into the future of technology and real estate through its strong foundation in data centres. As a leader in the cryptocurrency mining space, Hut 8 has also expanded its portfolio into high-performance data centres. Thus making it a key player in the tech-driven economy. With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and digital infrastructure, these data centres serve as the real estate of the digital age. Thereby providing essential services that the world increasingly relies on.

One of the reasons Hut 8 stands out as a great investment is its continuous expansion into graphics processing units (GPU)-powered computing. The company is broadening its infrastructure to offer GPU cloud computing services, which are crucial for industries like AI, gaming, and blockchain. This expansion opens up additional revenue streams, beyond cryptocurrency mining, thereby ensuring Hut 8 is well-positioned for long-term growth. By investing in cutting-edge technology, Hut 8 has demonstrated its commitment to staying relevant in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

In addition to its forward-looking strategy, Hut 8 has shown impressive financial growth, with revenue increasing significantly year over year. The company’s focus on expanding its capabilities in both mining and data centres makes it an attractive option for investors looking to secure their financial future, especially coupled with its investment in high-performance computing through innovative tech-related real estate. This diversified approach gives Hut 8 the stability and potential for growth that many investors seek in the tech sector.

GRT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:GRT.UN) is a fantastic stock for investors looking to secure their financial future. That’s thanks to its strong presence in the industrial real estate sector. As one of the top industrial real estate investment trusts (REIT) on the TSX, Granite focuses on logistics, warehouse, and distribution properties. These have been in high demand due to the rise of e-commerce and global supply chain needs. With a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across North America and Europe, Granite benefits from long-term leases with stable tenants, thus providing reliable income streams for investors.

One of the standout features of Granite is its impressive revenue growth and profitability. The company reported a 21.9% earnings growth in its most recent quarter. Thus demonstrating its ability to navigate market changes effectively. Its high operating margin of 78.1% reflects Granite’s efficient management and the strength of its industrial properties. These are essential in a world where logistics and distribution are increasingly vital. The company’s solid financial foundation, including a forward annual dividend yield of over 4%, offers investors a steady income while also enjoying capital growth.

Granite’s focus on sustainability and its ability to leverage the growing demand for industrial real estate makes it a great option for long-term investors. With a market cap of over $5 billion and expanding revenue, GRT.UN is positioned to continue thriving in the industrial sector. As global trade and e-commerce evolve, Granite’s strategic investments in warehouse and logistics spaces put it at the forefront of real estate growth, thus making it a smart choice for those looking to secure their financial future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

