The Best TSX Stock for Canadians to Buy With Only $1,000 on Hand

If there’s only one stock you want to put that $1,000 towards, it should really be this top choice, which offers dividends and diversification.

Even with just $1,000, any investor can kickstart their journey to building massive passive income through the magic of returns and dividends! Think of it as planting a small seed that, over time, grows into a sturdy tree that bears fruit. By reinvesting your returns and dividends, that $1,000 can snowball as compounding works its wonders. The more your investments grow, the bigger the payouts become. So, even though you started small, you’re setting yourself up for a steady stream of passive income in the future! And here’s the best stock to get you there.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is like the steady hand on the wheel in the world of global asset management. With over a century of experience, they manage everything from real estate to infrastructure, renewable power, and private equity. Basically, all the stuff that makes the world tick. It’s known for taking a long-term approach, which means it’s not chasing quick wins but is more focused on building sustainable value over time. And thanks to a diverse portfolio, it’s able to weather market ups and downs, keeping things smooth and steady for investors.

What makes BAM extra appealing is its focus on renewable energy — a huge growth area as the world transitions to cleaner alternatives. Plus, it offers investors a unique opportunity to tap into big, complex assets that most people wouldn’t be able to access on their own. With strong management and a knack for identifying valuable opportunities, Brookfield has a reputation for delivering consistent returns and solid dividends, thus making it a favourite for those looking to build long-term wealth.

Into earnings

BAM stock recently reported its second-quarter earnings for 2024. The TSX stock posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34, which was just shy of analyst expectations by $0.01. It also reported $916 million in revenue, missing the projected $1.16 billion. Despite this minor miss, BAM’s strong focus on asset management, including renewable energy and infrastructure, continues to attract long-term investors. Its fee-related earnings increased slightly to $583 million during the quarter, reflecting consistent performance in its core businesses .

Key takeaways from the report highlight Brookfield’s ability to maintain robust returns, with a 92.37% return on equity and a net margin of 51.29%, thus positioning it well for future growth. Investors also received a dividend of $0.38 per share during the quarter, providing a solid income stream alongside the company’s long-term capital-appreciation strategy. Despite the revenue miss, the steady dividend and solid fundamentals keep BAM an attractive option for those looking for stable asset management exposure .

Make that passive income

Investing $1,000 into BAM stock can be a smart move for generating passive income over time. BAM has a strong track record of managing diverse assets like real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy, all while paying solid dividends. With a forward annual dividend rate of $2.05 and a yield of around 3.19%, your initial investment can start earning dividends right away. Over time, as you reinvest those dividends, the compounding effect kicks in, helping that $1,000 grow even more. Plus, BAM’s global presence and strong management mean that they’re well-positioned to weather market fluctuations, which can provide a steady flow of passive income for the long haul .

The company’s fundamentals also offer reasons for optimism. BAM has a return on equity of 16.13%, which is impressive for any investor seeking steady gains. Though it missed earnings expectations slightly in the last quarter, its long-term growth prospects and focus on high-value assets make it an appealing option for those looking to build wealth. Even a small investment in a company with these fundamentals can grow significantly, making it possible to create a robust passive-income stream down the line.