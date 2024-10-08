Member Login
The Best TSX Stock for Canadians to Buy With Only $1,000 on Hand

If there’s only one stock you want to put that $1,000 towards, it should really be this top choice, which offers dividends and diversification.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Even with just $1,000, any investor can kickstart their journey to building massive passive income through the magic of returns and dividends! Think of it as planting a small seed that, over time, grows into a sturdy tree that bears fruit. By reinvesting your returns and dividends, that $1,000 can snowball as compounding works its wonders. The more your investments grow, the bigger the payouts become. So, even though you started small, you’re setting yourself up for a steady stream of passive income in the future! And here’s the best stock to get you there.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is like the steady hand on the wheel in the world of global asset management. With over a century of experience, they manage everything from real estate to infrastructure, renewable power, and private equity. Basically, all the stuff that makes the world tick. It’s known for taking a long-term approach, which means it’s not chasing quick wins but is more focused on building sustainable value over time. And thanks to a diverse portfolio, it’s able to weather market ups and downs, keeping things smooth and steady for investors.

What makes BAM extra appealing is its focus on renewable energy — a huge growth area as the world transitions to cleaner alternatives. Plus, it offers investors a unique opportunity to tap into big, complex assets that most people wouldn’t be able to access on their own. With strong management and a knack for identifying valuable opportunities, Brookfield has a reputation for delivering consistent returns and solid dividends, thus making it a favourite for those looking to build long-term wealth.

Into earnings

BAM stock recently reported its second-quarter earnings for 2024. The TSX stock posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34, which was just shy of analyst expectations by $0.01. It also reported $916 million in revenue, missing the projected $1.16 billion. Despite this minor miss, BAM’s strong focus on asset management, including renewable energy and infrastructure, continues to attract long-term investors. Its fee-related earnings increased slightly to $583 million during the quarter, reflecting consistent performance in its core businesses.

Key takeaways from the report highlight Brookfield’s ability to maintain robust returns, with a 92.37% return on equity and a net margin of 51.29%, thus positioning it well for future growth. Investors also received a dividend of $0.38 per share during the quarter, providing a solid income stream alongside the company’s long-term capital-appreciation strategy. Despite the revenue miss, the steady dividend and solid fundamentals keep BAM an attractive option for those looking for stable asset management exposure.

Make that passive income

Investing $1,000 into BAM stock can be a smart move for generating passive income over time. BAM has a strong track record of managing diverse assets like real estate, infrastructure, and renewable energy, all while paying solid dividends. With a forward annual dividend rate of $2.05 and a yield of around 3.19%, your initial investment can start earning dividends right away. Over time, as you reinvest those dividends, the compounding effect kicks in, helping that $1,000 grow even more. Plus, BAM’s global presence and strong management mean that they’re well-positioned to weather market fluctuations, which can provide a steady flow of passive income for the long haul.

The company’s fundamentals also offer reasons for optimism. BAM has a return on equity of 16.13%, which is impressive for any investor seeking steady gains. Though it missed earnings expectations slightly in the last quarter, its long-term growth prospects and focus on high-value assets make it an appealing option for those looking to build wealth. Even a small investment in a company with these fundamentals can grow significantly, making it possible to create a robust passive-income stream down the line.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

