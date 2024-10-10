Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $955/Year in Tax-Free Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $955/Year in Tax-Free Income

This trending stock can help you earn passive income without lifting a finger.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books

Source: Getty Images

Collecting dividends in a TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is an incredibly easy way to make passive income that doesn’t get taxed. Just buy some dividend-paying stocks in that type of account, and the income you make from the dividends stays completely tax-free! It’s perfect for long-term growth, as you can reinvest your dividends and watch your wealth snowball over time. Just be mindful of the TFSA contribution limits ($7,000 for 2024, though you may be able to invest more if you didn’t max out the limits in years past).

Getting started

When using a TFSA to create passive income through dividends, you should prioritize buying stable, dividend-paying stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETF) that offer consistent returns. Look for companies with a strong track record of paying dividends — even paying out during market downturns, as these businesses are often more reliable for building steady income. Companies whose dividends are getting bigger are also attractive choices because stocks that consistently increase payouts can boost your income without your lifting a finger. Don’t forget to diversify your holdings across sectors. Consider investing in utilities, financials, and real estate to reduce your risk if one industry faces challenges.

You’ll also want to consider compounding. Reinvesting your dividends can supercharge your growth over time, leading to exponential gains as your TFSA matures. Making passive income through dividends is a long game, but stay patient!

Consider BAM stock

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) has been in the investing spotlight lately, and it’s no surprise why. As one of the largest alternative asset managers in the world, BAM specializes in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, and private equity. What’s been getting investors excited is the company’s strong growth prospects, especially in renewable energy and infrastructure, which are both booming sectors. With global demand for clean energy rising, BAM’s investments in these areas are expected to generate significant returns. This makes the stock attractive for investors who are looking for growth potential alongside reliable dividend income.

Brookfield’s consistent payouts make it a go-to choice for passive income investors. The company has a well-deserved reputation for returning value to shareholders, currently paying a 3.2% dividend yield that’s appealing even in today’s market. Its diversified asset base also helps reduce risk, giving it the ability to thrive across different economic cycles.

Strong performance

BAM has delivered an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% over the last decade, showcasing its ability to generate solid returns for long-term investors. This growth has been fuelled by its diversified investment strategy across sectors like real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, and private equity. Its consistent ability to find profitable opportunities globally, combined with prudent management, has kept BAM on a strong growth trajectory.

In terms of recent earnings, BAM posted a net income of $443 million in its latest quarter, with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48, up 13.8% year over year. For passive income investors, the company’s dividend is a draw, especially given BAM’s focus on long-term, stable cash flows from its global investments. The company’s ability to consistently grow and pay dividends, coupled with its exposure to high-demand sectors like renewable energy and infrastructure, makes it a valuable long-term hold for those looking to build wealth within a TFSA.

If you were to invest $30,000 in BAM stock today, you could create almost $1,000 a year in tax-free income without doing any work. ($30,000 / $64.35 = 466 shares)

RECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUT
$64.35466$2.05$955.30

That’d be a payout of $955.30 in dividends over one year.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Adam Othman

Consumer staples stocks are relatively safe, especially when compared to consumer discretionary stocks; different business models might enhance or dampen…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Buy and Hold This Dividend Aristocrat Up 2,200% Over 24 Years

| Andrew Button

The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stock has performed very well long term.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

4 Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in October

| Robin Brown

Looking for dividend stocks that have been raising their dividends? Here are four Canadian stocks for income and growth.

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over TC Energy Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The yield on this stock isn't as high as TC Energy's -- but it's safer.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Kay Ng

This monthly dividend stock offers a nice dividend yield and a solid performance history.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

4 Under-$20 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Income Investors

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and high yields, these four under-$20 dividend stocks are ideal for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Act Now: 1 Top Stock and 1 REIT Offering 8% Yields for Canadian Investors

| Joey Frenette

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) and another top ultra high-yielder that looks worth picking up!

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock offers perhaps the most value and best long-term outlook for any investor looking to buy and hold…

Read more »