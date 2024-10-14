Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 54 for Canadians (and How to Boost Yours)

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 54 for Canadians (and How to Boost Yours)

Are you on track for a comfortable retirement? See how your savings stack up.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Middle aged man drinks coffee

Source: Getty Images

Age 54 is a crucial one when you’re planning for retirement. The coming years are your last chance to boost your pension payouts since you’re still working and are probably at the height of your income-earning potential. Taxes are also a factor to consider. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) offers several tax-saving instruments, such as the Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), that help you deduct your contributions from taxable income.

How do your RRSP savings stack up?

Average RRSP savings at age 54

Canadians in the 45-54 age group have an average $214,320 in retirement savings, with $98,447 invested in an RRSP and $105,050 in non-registered accounts, according to Ratehub.

Why should you invest in an RRSP?

The trouble is, keeping a major portion of your retirement savings in non-registered accounts is not tax-efficient. Those accounts don’t allow your investments to grow tax-free. You pay capital gains taxes on every stock sale. You also pay dividend taxes, even if you’re invested in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP).

Hence, it is better to save for retirement in an RRSP because your investments can grow tax-free. Moreover, the tax refund you get from RRSP contributions can be invested in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

How to save more in an RRSP

Let’s say you have the average retirement savings of $214,320 at age 54 and want to build it into $1 million over the next 11 years (when you turn 65). You’d need an investment portfolio that could grow your money at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. Achieving a 15% CAGR is possible by investing in a growth stock. At 54, buying a growth stock might seem aggressive, but you can consider investing in resilient growth stocks alongside safer dividend stocks.

Here are two I like.

Constellation Software

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a resilient growth stock whose price grew at a CAGR of 30% in the last 10 years. And even though the stock is currently trading around $4,300, the price has the potential to rise 20-25%. The secret behind its consistent growth is the power of compounding.

Constellation buys software companies in niche areas that have stable cash flows. It acquires such companies and enjoys the 2-3% organic growth they bring. Then it uses the cash flows from those acquired companies to buy more companies, thereby compounding returns. With every acquisition, Constellation’s value grows and gets reflected in its rising stock price.

Whenever there’s a dip in tech stocks, it’s a good time to buy Constellation, as it can acquire companies at a discount. And when tech stocks revive, Constellation’s stock grows at a higher rate.

Descartes Systems

Another resilient growth stock is Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG), which offers supply chain management services. It offers inventory and route management, warehousing, compliance and several other solutions. All parties in a supply chain come on one platform, making communication and documentation smooth and easy.

Descartes caters to a wide range of businesses, including e-commerce, airlines, and oil and gas companies. The weakness in one sector can be offset by strength in another, enabling Descartes to grow its revenue and profits steadily. And although the business is exposed to trade and logistics risks, its long-term growth potential remains strong.

Regardless of your age, consider buying and holding Constellation and Descartes in an RRSP to build a sizeable retirement nest egg.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Retirement

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Reliable Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and a shot at decent capital gains.

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Stocks That Could Soar in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks might be oversold right now.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Top Canadian Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer dividend yields of 6% to 7% right now.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Retirement

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 64 in Canada

| Chris MacDonald

Here's an analysis of what the average TFSA balance is at age 64 in Canada, and what younger investors may…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Heading Into 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and could be undervalued right now.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Retirement

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the best place to put stocks that could double and multiply. Here are three worth holding for…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks Still Offering Attractive Dividend Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap.

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have long track records of dividend growth.

Read more »