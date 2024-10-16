Member Login
3 CRA Red Flags for the Everyday TFSA Investor

Millionaires aren’t the only ones at risk of the CRA’s scrutiny.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Confused person shrugging

Source: Getty Images

For everyday investors, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a fantastic tool for growing your wealth without worrying about taxes on the earnings. But while it’s easy to get excited about the tax-free perks, there are a few common red flags that can catch investors off guard when the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) comes knocking. Fortunately, with a bit of knowledge, these issues are easy to avoid. Let’s take a look at three CRA red flags for TFSA investors and, more importantly, how to steer clear of them.

Over-contributing

The first red flag is over-contributing to your TFSA. Every year, there’s a set contribution limit (for 2024, it’s $7,000), and once you hit that limit, any extra contributions will result in a 1% penalty per month on the excess amount.

It might be tempting to keep adding money to your TFSA, but keeping track of your contributions is key. If you’re unsure of your current limit, a quick check with the CRA through your online account can give you a clear picture. If you’ve accidentally over-contributed, you’ll want to withdraw the excess as soon as possible to avoid further penalties.

For a balanced approach to investing within your limits, consider investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO). This offers a diversified portfolio that grows within your TFSA’s annual limit.

Too much trading

Another red flag is trading too frequently within your TFSA. While it’s tempting to buy and sell stocks as market opportunities arise, the CRA may view your account as a business if you’re excessively trading.

This can trigger taxes on your profits, which defeats the purpose of the TFSA. So, what counts as too frequent? The CRA doesn’t provide a clear number, but if your trading activity looks more like day trading than long-term investing, you could raise eyebrows.

The solution? Focus on buying businesses, not stocks. Companies like BCE (TSX:BCE) that pay a steady dividend and have strong long-term potential are great for buy-and-hold strategies.

Foreign investments

The third red flag is holding foreign dividend-paying investments. While TFSAs offer tax-free growth, foreign dividends may still be subject to withholding taxes. For example, U.S. dividends in a TFSA are subject to a 15% withholding tax. This may not be a dealbreaker for many investors, but it does eat into your returns.

A better solution could be to hold Canadian dividend stocks, such as BCE, in your TFSA. You won’t have to worry about foreign tax implications. Plus, BCE’s dividend payout can help your TFSA grow consistently. VGRO ETF offers dividends as well, and investors can rest easy knowing those will all come in tax-free.

Foolish takeaway

Over-contributing, frequent trading, and foreign dividend taxes are all issues that can derail your TFSA plans, but there are easy fixes. By being mindful of your contribution limits, focusing on long-term investing, and choosing Canadian dividend stocks or ETFs like VGRO or BCE, you can avoid these CRA red flags altogether.

At the end of the day, a TFSA is one of the most valuable tools for Canadian investors. With a little planning and the right investment choices, you can avoid any CRA complications and focus on building your wealth. Keep your TFSA clean, steady, and growing so you can enjoy all the benefits without the hassle.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

