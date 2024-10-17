Member Login
Is CGI Stock a Buy for its 0.4% Dividend Yield?

Backed by its strong and reliable business, CGI stock is joining the list of top dividend stocks to buy for income and growth.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."

Source: Getty Images

CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A) is one of Canada’s leading and most respected information technology (IT) companies. In fact, it’s a leading global $36 billion IT and business consulting services firm. It’s true that CGI stock has not paid a dividend yet, but the capital gains that it has posted over the long term have been impressive.

CGI’s story

CGI Group was founded in 1976 by 26-year-old Serge Godin, who initially set up shop in his basement with co-founder Andre Imbeau.  Since that day, the company has honed its expertise, expanded its service and software solutions offering, and embarked on a massive growth initiative, mostly through well-timed acquisitions and an impeccable integration process.

Most recently, CGI’s third quarter fiscal 2024 results continue to reflect strong client demand, as well as strong company execution. For example, revenue came in at $3.7 billion and earnings per share increased 9% to $1.91. Additionally, the company generated a return on invested capital (ROIC) of a very healthy 16.1%. Lastly, operating cash flow increased 21% to $497 million.

Clearly, this company has been steadily growing as the world digitizes at an accelerating pace. It’s financially strong, operationally sound, and a recognized expert in its field. As you can see from CGI’s stock price graph below, all of this good stuff has not gone unrecognized. Rising revenue, cash flows, earnings, and profitability have sent the stock considerably higher.

Finally, a dividend is coming

After years of strong cash flows, CGI is finally ready to initiate a dividend. It’s small, but it’s a welcomed move and clear indication of CGI’s strength. It’s important to note that this dividend does not change CGI’s acquisition strategy planned to consolidate the industry and grow. Acquisitions remain paramount to the company’s future and success.

The dividend payments will begin in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. With this dividend, CGI hopes to attract more investors, thus driving up the stock’s valuation. It adds another layer to the story and another way to return cash to shareholders.

So, CGI will start with a quarterly dividend of $0.15. The dividend yield based on CGI’s stock price today will be 0.4%. It’s not a significant yield, but it’s a start. True to its ways, CGI is embarking on this new phase with careful caution and conservatism. Given the strong cash flow growth that the company is achieving, I think we can expect a reliable, growing dividend from the company.

Looking ahead, the balance between investing in acquisitions and returning capital to shareholders will continue to be carefully considered. The growth opportunities remain strong and CGI has no intention of missing out on them.

The bottom line

An upcoming dividend from CGI is a very welcomed development for investors. While it’s small, it’s a reflection of the growth that the company has achieved over the last many years. When it comes to buying CGI stock, the dividend is just one of many reasons to buy.

The company’s business remains strong and growing, with a backlog of $27.6 billion (or 1.9 times revenue) and strong cash flows. All of this supports growth, a dividend, share buybacks, and acquisitions. All good reasons to buy CGI stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in CGI Inc. The Motley Fool recommends CGI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

