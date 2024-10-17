Member Login
The 4.7% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

With all this market volatility, the market can be a bit of a scary place to invest. Which is why this dividend stock is a great way to set it and forget it.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Offshore wind turbine farm at sunset

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to dividend stocks on the TSX, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSX:BIP.UN) stands out as a strong contender poised to dominate in the coming years. With its global presence, diversified infrastructure assets, and a reliable track record for dividend payouts, the dividend stock offers an attractive opportunity for investors looking for both stability and growth.

Into earnings

The dividend stock has been making waves with its recent earnings. In its most recent quarter, as of June 30, 2024, the company reported impressive revenue growth of 20.7% year-over-year, highlighting its ability to thrive despite economic challenges. Although it posted a slight net income loss of $57 million, its operating margin remains robust at 22.8b%, reflecting operational efficiency. With revenue surpassing $19.8 billion, Brookfield Infrastructure is positioning itself well for continued success, particularly in sectors like energy, utilities, and transportation. All of which are essential to modern economies.

Despite some challenges, including a high debt-to-equity ratio of 180%, the dividend stock’s overall financial health remains strong. The company’s focus on long-term infrastructure investments provides stable cash flow, allowing it to maintain its dividend payouts. In fact, its forward annual dividend rate stands at $2.18, offering a solid yield of 4.7%. The company’s management has shown a consistent commitment to returning capital to shareholders, which is a major draw for dividend-focused investors.

Dividend history

Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend history has been impressive. Over the past five years, it has maintained an average dividend yield of 4.3%, showing that it prioritizes steady dividend growth. This kind of reliability is exactly what investors look for in dividend stocks, and Brookfield’s consistent increases year after year make it a cornerstone for income-focused portfolios. Even during challenging economic periods, the dividend stock has managed to uphold its dividend payouts, giving investors confidence in its future performance.

Recent headlines have been favourable for BIP.UN, with the dividend stock continuing to expand its portfolio. Most notably, it has been investing heavily in sustainable infrastructure, an area that is gaining immense traction as the world transitions toward greener energy solutions. Brookfield’s ability to capitalize on these trends bodes well for its long-term outlook. Especially as demand for renewable energy, water infrastructure, and digital connectivity rises.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is in a prime position to benefit from the growing global need for infrastructure development. As governments and private sectors ramp up spending on sustainable and essential services, the dividend stock’s diversified portfolio will likely capture much of this investment. Furthermore, its strong cash flow, even with higher debt levels, should enable it to continue providing attractive dividends. All while pursuing growth opportunities.

For investors, the dividend stock offers a twofold benefit: reliable income from its dividends and exposure to the booming infrastructure sector. Whether it’s in energy, utilities, or telecommunications, the dividend stock has strategically positioned itself across industries that are not only essential but also have significant growth potential in the years ahead.

Foolish takeaway

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more than just a solid dividend stock. It’s a dynamic infrastructure play with global reach. With its strong earnings growth, reliable dividend history, and strategic investments in future-proof industries, Brookfield Infrastructure is well on its way to dominating the TSX. For investors seeking long-term stability with the potential for capital appreciation, the dividend stock is one worth keeping an eye on.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

