Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Passive Income Stocks You’ll Want in Your TFSA for the Long Haul

3 Passive Income Stocks You’ll Want in Your TFSA for the Long Haul

A fixed dividend income is vulnerable to inflation even if it’s made up of very generously yielding stocks. That’s where dividend aristocrats can come into play.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass

Source: Getty Images

Creating a passive income portfolio in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) technically requires nothing more than a few dividend stocks. But that’s the basic formula. If you add more variables to it, like a minimum yield threshold, your choices become a bit more limited.

However, a passive income created using dividend stocks that do not raise payouts (even offering impressive yields) would be vulnerable to inflation.

To get around this, you must stick to dividend aristocrats with adequately long histories of dividend growth. Relatively few stocks offer both reliable dividend growth and juicy yields.

A telecom stock

BCE (TSX:BCE) is Canada’s most valuable telecom company and a giant in the sector, with millions of consumers in multiple business streams. It’s not the country’s top 5G company, but it still has its fair share in this market segment.

Like the rest of the telecom giants, BCE is currently heavily discounted. It’s trading below 37% of its five-year peak price. But this makes it an impressive pick from a passive income perspective because it has pushed the yield to a mouthwatering level. The 8.6% yield from BCE can help you generate about $215 a month with $30,000 invested.

Even if we disregard the current slump, BCE is not a great pick from a capital appreciation perspective. But the dividends more than make up for that lacking.

A financial stock

While bank stocks usually get the limelight in the financial sector (especially when it comes to dividends), there are plenty of other great picks. First National Financial (TSX:FN) is a prime example. It’s one of the largest non-bank mortgage lenders in the country and a generous dividend payer currently offering a juicy 6.1% yield.

At this yield, the stock can help you generate about $152 in monthly passive income. It has also grown its payouts for about 11 years and has a solid payout ratio history. The current payout ratio is solid at 64% as well. The stock has grown its payouts by roughly 25% in the last five years.

One of the factors behind this yield is the 23% discount the stock has been trading at. Its valuation is also quite attractive, considering a price-to-earnings of just 10.5.

An energy stock

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a solid dividend pick among Canadian energy stocks, and it’s more than just about its yield. The stock offered a much more compelling yield until a few months ago, but a bull market phase that pushed the stock up 33% in about half a year also pushed the yield down.

The 5.8% yield is still quite impressive for a well-established aristocrat growing its payouts for over two decades. You can create a passive income of about $145 a month with $30,000 invested at this yield.

Its business model is also worth taking into account. TC Energy is a pipeline giant, and most of its business is transporting natural gas. This makes it safer compared to upstream stocks that are vulnerable to energy price fluctuations.

Foolish takeaway

All three dividend aristocrats are ideal for creating a healthy TFSA-based passive income. They are offering generous yields, healthy business models, and stellar dividend histories, endorsing their ability to generate and grow dividends consistently over the years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 5%

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have paid good dividends for decades.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: 3 Little-Known Tax Breaks You Might Be Able to Claim in 2024

| Andrew Button

Most Canadians know that by contributing to an RRSP, you can save on taxes. Here are other tips.

Read more »

sources of renewable energy
Dividend Stocks

Want Passive Income? This 5.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock doesn't just have a strong monthly dividend -- it also has an excellent future outlook.

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Dividend Stocks

How to Maximize Your CPP Benefits and Boost Your Retirement Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians receiving the average CPP benefit have ways to augment the pension and boost retirement income.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: 2 RRSP Stocks for a Bigger Nest Egg

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right buy-and-forget stocks for your RRSP can enormously impact the growth rate and final size of your final…

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Consumer Stocks to Buy Now for Solid Returns

| Joey Frenette

This Canadian consumer stock can weather all sorts of storms.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer a balanced mix of stability, income, and growth potential – making them attractive long-term investments.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Millionaire-Makers on Sale Today

| Adam Othman

Even a time-tested millionaire-maker stock can fall short of the mark if you buy it at the wrong time. Buying…

Read more »