1 Dividend Stock Down 18% to Buy Right Now

BCE stock has a lot of work to do to get back on top. But don’t count out this dividend stock in the long term.

If you’re looking for a dividend stock for long-term income, you want something reliable. That’s where BCE (TSX:BCE) comes in as a solid option worth considering. With its strong dividend yield and dominant position in the Canadian telecommunications sector, BCE stock offers an appealing opportunity for investors who want a steady income stream. Today, let’s explore BCE’s future outlook and current sector challenges and why recent financial performance makes it a compelling choice for long-term dividend investors.

The dividend

One of the most attractive aspects of BCE stock is its generous dividend yield, which is currently sitting at 8.63%. For investors seeking income, BCE’s dividend is a major draw, especially given its consistency over the years. While the company’s payout ratio is high at 182.79%, BCE stock has a strong history of maintaining its dividends even during difficult times. This reliability can offer peace of mind for those seeking long-term, stable returns.

BCE’s track record of paying dividends is impeccable, with no reductions in over a decade. The forward annual dividend rate of $3.99 per share translates into a dividend yield of 8.63%, as mentioned. And this is significantly above the market average. If you’re looking to secure a reliable income stream in your portfolio, BCE’s consistent dividend payments make it a compelling choice.

Recent performance

The big question is, can it keep it up? In its most recent quarter, BCE stock reported a revenue of $24.57 billion with a slight year-over-year revenue decline of 1%. Despite this, the company saw quarterly earnings growth of 55.5%, indicating its profitability remains strong. The net income attributable to common shareholders for the trailing 12 months was $1.96 billion, thus highlighting BCE’s ability to generate significant cash flow. This earnings growth, alongside stable revenue, suggests BCE is managing its costs effectively despite economic headwinds.

BCE’s balance sheet shows a total cash reserve of $2.4 billion as of its most recent quarter. While the company’s debt load is relatively high at $39.5 billion, its operating cash flow of $7.6 billion and leveraged free cash flow of $2.72 billion provide a cushion. The company’s return on equity (ROE) of 10.63% indicates efficient use of shareholder funds. This further supports the idea that BCE stock is in a solid position to continue paying dividends.

Future favourite

It hasn’t been smooth sailing. Telecom stocks, including BCE stock, have faced significant challenges due to high interest rates and inflation. Higher costs of capital have impacted infrastructure expansion projects, and consumers are cautious about spending more on telecommunications services. However, BCE stock has shown resilience in navigating these issues, thanks to its diversified revenue streams from internet, TV, and wireless services.

BCE stock has long been a cornerstone of Canada’s telecommunications industry, and its position remains strong despite market changes. Looking ahead, the company’s focus on expanding 5G infrastructure and high-speed internet in underserved areas could bolster its revenue streams. Although the telecom sector faces challenges, BCE’s ability to invest in technology while maintaining its dividend payments gives it an edge over competitors. This forward-looking approach makes BCE an attractive option for long-term dividend investors.

Bottom line

At a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.31, BCE stock is trading at a reasonable valuation relative to its earnings prospects. This suggests the market is optimistic about the company’s future earnings potential, thus making it a more attractive buy compared to peers in the telecom sector. Furthermore, BCE’s relatively low beta of 0.48 indicates that its stock price is less volatile than the broader market. Making it an appealing option for risk-averse investors.

BCE stock, therefore, stands out as an excellent pick for long-term income investors. With a focus on future growth through 5G and broadband expansion, coupled with solid financials, BCE stock is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders. If you’re after a steady income stream with the potential for long-term appreciation, BCE is a solid addition to your portfolio.