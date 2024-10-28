Is Great-West Lifeco Stock a Buy for its 4.65% Dividend Yield?

GWO stock has a strong dividend yield that looks mighty appealing. But is that enough to buy this stock?

Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) on the TSX is a financial heavyweight, known for its consistent performance and strong dividend history. With the stock trading offering a dividend yield of 4.65%, it’s a tempting option for income-focused investors. However, like any investment, it’s essential to weigh both the positives and the challenges, especially considering the company’s sector and future outlook. So, let’s get into it.

The sector

The financial sector, particularly insurance, where GWO stock operates, has faced struggles recently. Interest rate fluctuations and economic uncertainty have put pressure on insurers’ investment portfolios and operational margins. Despite these headwinds, GWO stock demonstrated resilience, posting a solid quarterly revenue growth of 12.6% year over year in its most recent earnings. This suggests that while the industry may be under pressure, GWO is navigating these challenges relatively well.

GWO’s recent earnings report paints a positive picture of profitability. With a profit margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%, the company continues to generate robust returns for shareholders. Its quarterly earnings growth was a whopping 95.5%, indicating that GWO stock is on a strong upward trajectory. This kind of growth, coupled with stable revenue streams from its diverse operations, makes GWO stand out even amid broader sector struggles.

Still strong

From a financial health standpoint, GWO stock is in a good position. It has a total cash balance of over $172 billion — far exceeding its total debt of $9.14 billion. This gives the company a current ratio of 37.46, showing it has ample liquidity to cover its obligations. This strong balance sheet is a crucial factor in its ability to continue paying dividends. And this is a key appeal for long-term investors.

One concern for potential investors is the relatively low return on assets (ROA) of 0.73%. While not alarming, this figure is on the lower side, especially for a company of GWO stock’s size. It reflects the ongoing challenges in efficiently using its assets to generate returns. This is a common theme in the insurance sector. That said, its return on equity (ROE) at 13.21% is much more encouraging. This indicates that the company is effectively leveraging shareholders’ equity to produce profits.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.54 suggests that GWO stock is not overly expensive, considering its growth potential. Its valuation remains attractive compared to sector peers, and the stock is still trading below its 52-week high of $47.76. For investors looking for both value and income, this could signal a buying opportunity, especially if GWO can maintain its earnings momentum.

Sector-wise, the macroeconomic environment could continue to pose challenges for insurers, particularly if interest rates remain volatile. However, GWO stock’s strong fundamentals and history of weathering economic storms offer a layer of security. The company has also shown adaptability in the face of adversity, which bodes well for its future performance.

Bottom line

Altogether, GWO stock appears to be a solid investment choice, especially for income-seeking investors. The combination of its attractive dividend yield, strong financials, and reasonable valuation makes it appealing. While the sector faces some challenges, GWO stock’s consistent performance and growth outlook suggest it’s well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders in the years to come.