This 7.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 7.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This dividend stock is a top stock for those wanting monthly cash, so let’s get into why.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
We could all use some extra cash on hand. This is why today, we’re going to dive right into one stock that offers cash in spades. But that’s not all. Not only will you be getting a payout each month, but you will also receive long-term returns! So, today, let’s look at why Olympia Financial Group (TSX:OLY) is a hidden gem for dividend investors, especially those looking for a monthly payout.

Consistency is key

At first glance, Olympia might not seem like the biggest player in the financial sector. Yet it’s the consistent returns and strong performance that make it a standout stock for dividend hunters. One of the biggest attractions of Olympia Financial is its impressive monthly dividend payout.

As of now, the forward annual dividend yield is a solid 7.3%, a figure that’s hard to ignore in a market where yields are becoming increasingly scarce. With dividends paid monthly, this stock offers frequent returns, which can be particularly attractive for those looking to supplement income. This regular cash flow can be a game-changer for both retirees and income investors alike.

From a financial perspective, Olympia continues to impress. The dividend stock reported revenues of $103.18 million over the trailing 12 months, with quarterly revenue growth of 4.6%. Although quarterly earnings growth was slightly down by 1.3%, the company’s return on assets (35.88%) and return on equity (70.92%) remain remarkably high. With total cash of $25.38 million and a current ratio of 2.56, Olympia is in a strong position to continue meeting its dividend obligations without much stress.

Can it last?

Looking ahead, the future outlook for Olympia Financial is quite promising. Despite some challenges in the broader financial sector, Olympia has proven its resilience. The dividend stock maintained a healthy profit margin of 23.64% and an operating margin of 29.82%, demonstrating its efficiency in managing its operations. Analysts are starting to take notice of Olympia’s ability to withstand economic pressures while continuing to provide consistent dividends. With a payout ratio of around 55%, the company also leaves some room for growth and further dividend increases, thus making it a more sustainable choice compared to higher-yielding but riskier alternatives.

When it comes to the sector, there’s no denying that financial stocks, in general, have faced some turbulence. However, Olympia has managed to hold its own, partly due to its niche in the financial services sector. While larger banks might be grappling with these broader economic challenges, Olympia’s focus on its core business has helped it remain stable.

Another factor to consider is analyst recommendations. While not heavily covered by mainstream analysts, those familiar with the stock tend to view it favourably for long-term dividend income. Olympia may not be a household name, but those in the know recognize its value, particularly for income investors seeking stability. Its beta of 0.27 indicates that the stock is less volatile than the broader market, meaning it’s less likely to experience drastic price swings. This makes it a suitable option for conservative investors who want reliable monthly payouts without the drama of more speculative stocks.

Dividends and value

The company’s current valuation also supports the case for it being a great dividend stock. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.41 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 6.20, Olympia offers solid value in the financial services sector. While it’s not the cheapest dividend stock on the market, its valuation metrics suggest it’s reasonably priced, given its strong performance and consistent dividends. This is particularly noteworthy when you consider that some of its peers have struggled to maintain such attractive financial ratios.

Altogether, Olympia Financial Group is an excellent choice for those looking to invest in dividend stock that offers a reliable monthly dividend payout. Its strong financials, sector resilience, and attractive yield make it a great option for long-term income investors. While the broader financial sector may face some challenges, Olympia has proven its ability to navigate tough times — all while rewarding shareholders. If you’re in the market for a dividend stock that pays monthly and has a promising outlook, Olympia Financial could be the perfect addition to your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

