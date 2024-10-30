Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

Adding these two Canadian dividend growth stocks to your portfolio could significantly boost its growth potential.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
engineer at wind farm

Source: Getty Images

While stocks with high dividend yields tend to grab attention, it’s the dividend growth stocks that can make a real difference in your long-term portfolio. Many Canadian companies are focused on delivering not just regular dividends but increasing them year after year. Adding such fundamentally strong stocks to your portfolio can provide a steady income stream that grows over time, which is key for investors looking to build wealth in the years to come.

In this article, I’ll highlight two top dividend growth stocks in Canada that are worth considering right now.

TC Energy stock

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is the first dividend growth stock you may want to consider buying. After spinning off its liquids pipelines business as a separate publicly listed company earlier this year, TC Energy is now highly focused on its natural gas infrastructure and power solutions segments. It currently has a market cap of $66.9 billion, and the stock trades around $64.43 per share with roughly 23% year-to-date gains. Even after rallying in 2024, TRP stock offers an impressive 5.9% annualized dividend yield.

The natural gas pipeline firm’s impressive performance in recent years clearly reflects its role as a top dividend growth stock. For the first half of 2024, TC Energy posted a massive 35% YoY (year-over-year) growth in segmented earnings, driven by its robust operations and ability to meet North America’s growing energy transportation demand.

One of the key drivers of TC Energy’s recent success is its Southeast Gateway pipeline project in Mexico, which is nearly complete. With 98% of the offshore pipeline already installed, the project is on track to be in service by mid-2025. This infrastructure will play an important role in supporting the increasing demand for natural gas across North America, mainly in the U.S. and Mexico. Encouraged by these strong fundamentals, TC Energy expects to maintain an annual dividend growth rate of 3 to 5% in the future, making it a really attractive dividend growth stock to buy now.

TD Bank stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is another top dividend growth stock to buy now, in my opinion. After sliding 10% year to date, TD stock currently trades around $77.10 per share with a market cap of $134.8 billion. It has a 5.3% annualized dividend yield at this market price.

In the third quarter (ended in July) of its fiscal year 2024, TD Bank reported a net loss of $181 million, largely due to a significant one-time provision of $3.6 billion for the U.S. anti-money laundering (AML) investigations. Nevertheless, the bank managed to post a 3% YoY increase in its adjusted earnings to $2.05 per share. Moreover, one of TD Bank’s strongest segments, Canadian personal and commercial banking, delivered record net income and revenue last quarter, reflecting the bank’s ability to continue performing well even amid macroeconomic challenges.

Earlier this month, TD Bank managed to settle the AML investigations with U.S. regulators, with most of the financial impact already accounted for in previous provisions. This resolution, which included a US$3.09 billion payment, closes a difficult chapter for the bank, allowing it to refocus on its core operations and continue focusing on growth opportunities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

cloud computing
Dividend Stocks

1 Miraculous TSX Dividend Stock Down 14% to Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not only does this stock pay dividends, but it's also a decades-old, safe technology investment.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Income Investors: 3 Top Stocks With Over 6% Yields

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yield dividend stocks could be excellent buys for income-seeking investors amid falling interest rates.

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

3 Secure Canadian Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks have solid fundamentals, a growing earnings base, and a history of consistent dividend payments and growth.

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $5,000 in October

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

So you have a windfall in October. Let's take a look at the different considerations, and where might be the…

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Give Yourself a Raise With This Income Stock

| Joey Frenette

Whether rate cuts go up or down, income investors can diversify across GICs and dividend stocks.

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Champion: 1 Stock Yielding Over 8.5%

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) stock is getting way too cheap, even as its dividend swells to obscene levels.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

Investors: 3 Hidden CRA Taxes to Watch For

| Andrew Button

If you hold quality stocks like Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) long term in a TFSA, you probably won't pay…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: 2 TSX Dividend Stocks for 2025

| Andrew Walker

These dividend stocks have raised their distributions annually for decades.

Read more »