3 Top High-Yield Stocks to Buy in November

In case you’re wondering, no. It’s not just Canada. Around the world markets continue to be a volatile place, even with the TSX at all-time highs. Interest rates are dropping as with inflation, but a United States presidential election coming up certainly adds a wrench in the plans.

That’s why dividend stocks can be such a great way to add some stability through consistent income. Today, we’re going to look at stocks that not only provide generous dividends. These also have strong positions in their respective industries, with potential for future growth. Let’s take a closer look at why these three companies stand out for income investors, while also acknowledging the potential hurdles they might face.

Parex stock

First up, we have Parex Resources (TSX:PXT), a Canadian oil and gas dividend stock with an impressive forward dividend yield of 11.8% at writing, thus making it an attractive option for income-seeking investors. PXT recently reported quarterly earnings growth of 11.6% year-over-year, although its stock price has seen significant volatility, trading well below its 52-week high.

The dividend stock is known for its solid profitability, with a return on equity of 17% and an impressive operating margin of 45%. While the energy market is inherently volatile, Parex’s efficient operations in Colombia and its low debt make it a resilient player. Investors should keep an eye on oil price fluctuations and geopolitical risks in South America. Yet Parex’s ability to generate cash flow even during downturns should keep those dividend payments flowing.

Labrador Iron Ore

Next we have Labrador Iron Ore (TSX:LIF) offering a dividend yield of approximately 8.7%. It has a history of rewarding shareholders generously, supported by its 15.5% return on assets. Plus, the recent boost in production from the Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) bodes well for LIF’s financial outlook.

With the iron ore market remaining relatively stable, LIF’s consistent cash flow allows for robust dividend payouts. However, challenges could arise from potential commodity price drops or global demand slowdowns, particularly in key markets like China. Nevertheless, LIF’s low debt and high operating margins make it well-positioned to navigate these potential hurdles. All while still offering strong passive income potential.

KP Tissue

Finally, we have KP Tissue (TSX:KPT), known for its consumer paper products. It may not be as flashy as the other two, but it still holds appeal with an 8.8% dividend yield. KPT faced some challenges as well, including a recent dip in earnings. Yet its long-term strategy shows promise.

Notably, the startup of its Sherbrooke plant is expected to enhance operational efficiency and boost future earnings. The dividend stock’s steady market position in everyday consumer goods makes it a more defensive play for dividend investors. Though higher payout ratios of around 120% could mean potential risks if profits do not recover soon. However, the essential nature of its products of paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper ensures that demand remains stable even in uncertain economic conditions.

Key considerations

Looking ahead, Parex Resources stands to benefit from any rebound in oil prices and its prudent management of operating costs. The dividend stock is well-prepared to maintain its strong dividend payout even in fluctuating market environments. Labrador Iron Ore, on the other hand, will rely heavily on iron ore production stability. Yet its strong balance sheet and operational advantages keep it a safe bet for those looking for long-term income. KP Tissue, while more of a wildcard due to its operational challenges, offers potential upside from the successful ramp-up of its Sherbrooke plant. This could lead to higher profits and dividend sustainability.

However, investors should also be cautious of each stock’s potential struggles. For Parex, the main risk remains oil price volatility and the ever-present geopolitical risks in South America. For Labrador Iron Ore, any significant downturn in the iron ore market, particularly in China, could put pressure on both revenues and dividends. Lastly, KP Tissue’s high payout ratio suggests that the dividend stock may struggle to sustain its high dividends if profitability doesn’t improve in the near term.

Foolish takeaway

All considered, Parex Resources, Labrador Iron Ore, and KP Tissue each offer attractive dividend yields, thereby making them great options for passive income investors in November. While each dividend stock has its unique challenges, strong balance sheets, efficient operations, and commitment to returning value to shareholders make them solid for a high-yield portfolio. Keep an eye on market conditions and company developments. But these dividend stocks could continue to deliver substantial dividends in the months ahead.