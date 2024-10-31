Member Login
The Smartest Retirement Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

If there is one area of the market investors should latch onto for massive growth, it’s the aging retirement sector and these stocks.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Senior uses a laptop computer

Source: Getty Images

Investing $1,000 in retirement stocks could be one of the best financial decisions you make right now. Retirement living stocks offer a unique combination of stable income and long-term growth potential. As Canada’s aging population continues to grow, demand for retirement living services will only increase. Thus making these companies well-positioned to thrive in the years to come. Today, let’s look at three offering a strong opportunity for growth.

Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) has been making significant strides, especially with its expansion into Alberta. This move positions the company to capture a broader market share in a province with growing retirement living needs. Sienna’s recent earnings report reflects this growth, showing quarterly revenue growth of 10.5% year over year, with revenue at $844.19 million.

This increase has been driven by higher occupancy rates and the company’s ability to meet the needs of seniors across Canada. With a forward dividend yield of 5.42%, Sienna also offers investors a reliable income stream. Its consistent payout makes it an attractive option for those looking to build long-term passive income.

Extendicare

Extendicare (TSX:EXE) is another solid option in this space, benefiting from strong quarterly revenue growth of 13.3% year over year. Its net income surged by a staggering 1,227%, underscoring the company’s operational efficiency and ability to scale its business.

Extendicare’s forward annual dividend yield of 5.17% provides steady income, making it a highly attractive stock for dividend investors. The retirement stock’s recent earnings reflect a strong recovery from the challenges faced during the pandemic. And with continued demand for high-quality long-term-care facilities, Extendicare is well-positioned for future growth.

Chartwell

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX:CSH.UN) rounds out this group of strong retirement stocks. With a market cap of $4.23 billion, Chartwell has a large footprint in the senior living space. Plus, its quarterly revenue growth of 13.2% year over year shows the retirement stock is on solid financial ground.

Chartwell has a forward dividend yield of 3.93%, which, while slightly lower than Sienna and Extendicare, is still a reliable income stream for investors. The retirement stock’s focus on improving occupancy rates and enhancing its services has been key to its growth. Plus, its strategic initiatives to reduce debt and improve cash flow point to a bright future.

Key considerations

What makes these retirement stocks especially attractive is the rising demand for senior living services. As baby boomers continue to retire, the need for more care facilities and retirement living options will skyrocket. Sienna’s expansion into Alberta is a smart move that could significantly boost its market share, while Extendicare and Chartwell’s focus on operational efficiency and service quality will help them stay competitive.

In terms of dividends, all three companies offer consistent payouts, providing a steady income stream that’s ideal for long-term investors. Whether you’re investing for retirement or simply looking to grow your portfolio, the reliability of these dividends makes them attractive choices, especially when combined with the growth potential of the retirement sector.

Bottom line

If you have $1,000 to invest, putting it into retirement stocks like Sienna Senior Living, Extendicare, or Chartwell Retirement Residences could be a strategic move. These companies offer a blend of growth and income, supported by a robust long-term outlook, thanks to Canada’s aging population. With expanding footprints, increasing demand, and steady dividends, these retirement stocks are positioned to provide strong returns both now and in the future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

