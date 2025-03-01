Member Login
3 TSX Stocks That Can Turn Retirement Dreams Into Reality

Find out how to make your retirement dreams a reality by focusing on long-term investments and preparing for unforeseen circumstances.

Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Retirement is the longest and biggest investment one makes. Saving up for your dream retirement may or may not become a reality, as several factors can affect your retirement pool. A family emergency might require you to withdraw money from the retirement pool. Only when your present is safe can you secure your future. A house purchase or a stock market downturn can significantly reduce your retirement pool. Hence, you should consider these possibilities to bring your retirement dreams into reality.

Three TSX stocks for a dream retirement

To realize your dreams, you have to think and act differently. A bank deposit or a bond cannot help you beat inflation and generate wealth. To build wealth, you need a long-term vision and to invest in companies shaping the future. Only companies adapting to the changing market environment and focusing on growth can help you become wealthy. There might be hiccups in the short term, but you should see the company’s ability to overcome the challenges and grow in the long term.

Here are three stocks that can bring you closer to your dream retirement.

Telus stock

Telus (TSX:T) stock is trading near its nine-year low as short-term headwinds have affected its bottom line. High debt, competitive pricing, and regulatory changes have altered the profit dynamics of telcos. The oligopoly market with pricing monopoly because of their investment in state-of-the-art fibre networks is now open to competition. Telus has adapted to this change by offering its bundled services to other regions by accessing the rival’s network. While its average revenue per user fell to $58.05 in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $60.20 a year ago, its subscriber count continued to grow.

The outcome is higher revenue and lower capital spending on building fibre networks. Now, the company will focus on reducing debt and bringing it to the targeted levels. Moreover, it has increased its dividend by 3.5%, which has increased its dividend payout ratio to 81% in 2024 from 77% in 2023. However, increasing free cash flow from 5G opportunities could reduce the ratio to the target range of 65-70%.

RioCan REIT

RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) has a unique portfolio of retail properties, of which 57.6% are located in the Greater Toronto Area. This area attracts high rent. Canada’s real estate market has recovered in several regions, and Greater Toronto is one of them. The real estate investment trust (REIT) has pre-sold around 90% of its condominiums and townhouses. It is using this capital to pay down construction loans and reduce its debt to eight to nine times its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

The REIT’s 61.7% payout ratio is below the industry average of 73.8%, giving it room to grow its distributions at an average annual rate of 5%. Such strong fundamentals followed a 33.3% dividend cut in 2021, necessary to sustain the pandemic crisis. Investing in the REIT now can earn you a 6% annual yield.

Constellation stock

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is the evergreen growth stock you can buy anytime in any dip. The sustainable cash flows it brings from acquiring small software companies offering mission-critical applications help it grow with every new acquisition. The all-cash acquisitions are funded by the cash flows of previous acquisitions, bringing a compounding effect. The additions drive Constellation’s market value, which drives its stock price.

The stock has a record of generating more than 20% compounded annual growth rate in five years. Even a single stock can help you beat the market and generate wealth in the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

