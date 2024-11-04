Member Login
Home » Investing » Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Baytex vs Suncor?

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Baytex vs Suncor?

Suncor and Baytex stocks both look like solid companies offering growth and dividends. But which is the better buy?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
construction workers talk on the job site

Source: Getty Images

Energy stocks are having a bit of a moment lately. Yet there are some doing even better than others. When it comes to choosing between Baytex Energy (TSX:BTE) and Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) on the TSX, investors have two distinct options in the energy sector. But which might be the better buy? Let’s delve into both of these stocks. Here, we’ll consider recent performances, financial health, and market positions to determine which might be the better buy right now.

Some background

Baytex Energy, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, focuses on crude oil and natural gas production, primarily in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Eagle Ford formation in the United States. Suncor Energy, also based in Calgary, operates as an integrated oil and gas company, with activities spanning oil sands development, refining, and retail operations through its Petro-Canada brand.

In the first half of 2024, Baytex reported a significant rebound, with production surging approximately 73% to an average of 152,407 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). This led to an 87% increase in adjusted funds flow, reaching $956.7 million. Meanwhile, Suncor’s second-quarter results showed a 12% rise in adjusted operating earnings to $3.4 billion, with adjusted funds from operations up 16% to $6.6 billion.

As to stock performance, Baytex’s stock price stood at $4.09 at writing, reflecting a 5.1% year-to-date return. Suncor’s stock was priced at $52.46, with a year-to-date return of 15.7%. All this is well and good, but are these stocks still a valuable buy?

Valuation

First, let’s consider what investors can grab right away – a dividend. Baytex offers a quarterly dividend with an annualized payout of $0.09 per share, yielding about 2.1%. Suncor provides a more substantial dividend, with an annual payout of $2.18 per share, yielding approximately 4.2%.

Then there’s the financial health of both companies to make sure dividends and growth can continue. Baytex’s total debt stands at $2.3 billion, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.4%. Suncor has a total debt of $15.6 billion and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35%.

Meanwhile, Suncor’s integrated operations, including refining and retail, provide a buffer against oil price volatility. Baytex, being more focused on exploration and production, is more susceptible to fluctuations in commodity prices. However, analysts currently rate Baytex as undervalued, estimating a potential upside of about 47% from its current price. Suncor is estimated to have a 12-month upside potential of around 15%.

Bottom line

So with all this taken into consideration, which is the better buy for investors, Suncor or Baytex? If you’re seeking higher potential returns and are comfortable with increased risk, Baytex might be appealing due to its growth prospects and current undervaluation. However, if stability and consistent dividends are your priorities, Suncor’s diversified operations and stronger financial health make it a more prudent choice.

In either case, you’ll receive a solid dividend yield that looks supported by stable payouts. Yet, as always, consider your investment goals and risk tolerance before making a decision. But if you’re interested in getting into energy stocks offering value and dividends, these both look like strong options.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are trending upwards on the back of several key factors. And these three continue to be top cheap…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Freehold Royalties Stock for its 8% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a forward yield of 8%. But is the energy stock…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is on a roll in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

profit rises over time
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered buying Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? Here are 3 reasons to buy Enbridge today for lasting growth and income.

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Is CNQ Stock a Buy for its 4.5% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNQ stock is one of the best options out there for dividend growth. But what about value? Let's take a…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Is Imperial Oil Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Imperial Oil stock is in a precarious position, so what should investors consider as we head nearer to 2025?

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Puja Tayal

Suncor Energy stock is trading at its decade-high on uncertainty in the oil market. Should you buy, sell, or hold…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Energy Stocks

If You Like Exxon Mobil, Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Oil Stocks 

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three high-yield oil stocks with the potential to outperform over the medium to long-term.

Read more »