Member Login
Home » Investing » If I Could Only Buy 2 Stocks in the Last Half of 2024, I’d Pick These

If I Could Only Buy 2 Stocks in the Last Half of 2024, I’d Pick These

I’m looking to buy two stocks over the next month. Here’s a look at my picks and why you should consider them, too.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

Now that the last few months of 2024 are within sight, many investors are looking towards their 2025 portfolios. That’s a shame because I’m looking to buy two stocks in the next few weeks, and you should, too.

Let’s start with a great overall pick

While I am looking to buy two stocks within the next few weeks, one that I really like is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). There are a few reasons why CIBC fits into nearly every investor portfolio.

First, the big bank stocks are stellar long-term investment options. They generate reliable (and largely secure) revenue streams from a mature domestic segment and a growing presence in the U.S.

Prospective investors should note that CIBC’s performance in the most recent quarter from its U.S. segment was, in a word, stellar. Specifically, the bank posted a net income of $215 million for the quarter, representing an insane 187% improvement over the same period last year.

Second, the big banks pay out very generous dividends, which (thanks to the impressive growth noted above) continue to see annual upticks. In the case of CIBC, the bank pays out a generous 4.13% yield, which makes it one of the better-paying options on the market.

CIBC has also provided investors with annual or better upticks to that dividend going back years.

The big banks represent a defensive option to counter volatility. Canada’s big banks are more conservative and far more regulated than their U.S.-based peers. This makes them less prone to financial crises and yet still highly profitable.

Finally, CIBC represents a unique investment opportunity for long-term investors. As of the time of writing, the bank trades at an attractive price-to-earnings (P/E) of just 12.72.

The bank also trades at a lower level than several of its peers and comes without the baggage or risk that some of its larger (yet similarly priced) peers come with.

In other words, CIBC is a great option if you want to buy two stocks this month.

Put your portfolio on autopilot

I’m a big fan of income-producing stocks, and that preference influenced the second of my two stock picks. Specifically, I’m looking at Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU).

For those unfamiliar with the stock, Canadian Utilities generates a recurring and stable revenue stream thanks to the reliable utility business model. In short, utilities are bound by contract to provide a service, and they are compensated for that service.

Those contracts are regulated and span decades. This makes utilities like Canadian Utilities some of the most stable and defensive holdings on the market.

Even better, that reliable revenue stream allows the company to invest in growth and pay out a very handsome dividend.

In the case of Canadian Utilities, that dividend works out to a very tasty 5.08%, making it one of the better-paying options on the market.

Even better, prospective investors should note that Canadian Utilities is one of just two Dividend Kings on the market today. This means that this utility stock has provided investors with annual increases to that dividend for over 50 years.

In fact, as of writing, Canadian Utilities has a dividend-increase streak of 52 years. This means that if you held Canadian Utilities back in the early 70s, you’ve seen an annual uptick in that dividend every single year since then.

And Canadian Utilities has no plans to stop that tradition. That fact alone puts Canadian Utilities on any buy two stocks now list.

Will you buy two stocks this month?

Both Canadian Utilities and CIBC offer investors growth potential, juicy dividends and some defensive appeal. This makes them appealing options to consider for any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch them grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Do you have $2,000 to invest for the long term? These three TSX stocks have and will continue to deliver…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Is OpenText Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock has fallen in the last few years, but that could mean this top tech stock remains an undervalued…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer REIT Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

REITs have long been touted as some of the best dividend stocks out there if you want recurring, strong income.…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Top High-Yield Stocks to Buy in November

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want passive income, high yield dividend stocks are the clear choice. These are the best, and safest, out…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Where will Loblaw Stock be in 5 Years?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want a great food stock that can provide growth and income? Here's why Loblaw stock can offer that and more.

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Infrastructure makes up everything we use, from the water we drink to the roads we drive. And these three infra…

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Stocks for Beginners

Ready to Invest With $2,000? 4 Stocks for November

| Robin Brown

Got $2,000 to start a new investment portfolio? Try these four high quality Canadian stocks for long-term wealth compounding.

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Not all tech stocks are the risky investments that many think they are. Which is why we're focusing on the…

Read more »