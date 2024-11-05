Member Login
Is Suncor Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

Suncor stock looks undervalued as the company continues to increases cash flows, earnings, and shareholder returns.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Karen is a stock market enthusiast focused on uncovering those stocks that she believes the market has mispriced. She does this through fundamental and quantitative analysis of companies and their industries, as well as a study of future opportunities and trends. She holds a Masters degree in Finance, the CFA designation, and has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Having worked at a major pension fund, as well as two leading mutual fund firms as an analyst and portfolio manager, she has solid investing expertise which she aims to share with her readers.
As one of Canada’s leading oil and gas companies, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) has a long history of resilience. Today, Suncor stock continues to rally as the company continues to offer reliability, growth, and dividend income.

Let’s take a look at whether this energy stock is a good buy for 2025

Suncor’s business

As Canada’s leading integrated oil and gas giant, Suncor has a long history of success. The business is comprised of a downstream business (refining) as well as an upstream business (exploration and production). This diversification provides Suncor with the benefit of more predictable and steady cash flows. In turn, this leads to a stock that should command a premium multiple due to the safety of its cash flows and dividend. This is the long-term view.

But somewhere along the way, the company lost its edge, and things began to fall apart. A less-than-favourable safety record, as well as operational inefficiencies and challenges, hit the company and, of course, the stock.

Today, the Suncor stock is trading near all-time highs as the company has addressed these issues and more.

Suncor’s recent results

The company’s second-quarter results once again reflected the momentum of the business, which has been driven by excellent execution. Utilization rates were high, which drove excellent efficiencies and operating results. This was reflected in Suncor’s earnings per share (EPS) growth of 32% to $1.27 — strong growth that far exceeded expectations that were calling for EPS of $1.08.

Similarly, Suncor’s free cash flow came in strong, at $1.4 billion, 30% higher than the same period last year. In turn, dividend growth and share repurchases have been increased. In fact, Suncor returned more than $1.5 billion to shareholders in the quarter. This return of capital to shareholders sets the stage for what’s to come as Suncor continues to generate impressive amounts of cash flow.

Looking ahead

In determining whether Suncor stock is a buy, sell, or hold, I’d like to now turn to valuation and what’s ahead for the company.

Suncor stock is currently trading at eleven times this year’s expected earnings with a dividend yield of just over 4%. As the company continues to squeeze out efficiencies and drive the bottom line, I expect this valuation to increase.

For example, production increases and strong refinery utilization are the result of Suncor’s operational improvements. Management expects that this will continue. As a result, free funds flow is expected to grow by more than $3 billion by 2026. As per management, 75% of these excess funds will be allocated to share buybacks.

Finally, taking a look at the risk side of the equation, it’s worth noting that Suncor sees enough opportunity from its existing asset base to support growth. This means that no significant capital will be directed toward growing production. Easy, low-hanging fruit means that production increases will be a low-risk activity.

The bottom line

As Suncor progresses into 2025, we can expect to see the momentum that the company has built to continue to sustain it. Suncor stock is trading at inexpensive levels, and its growth profile, in conjunction with its risk profile, commands a higher multiple, in my view. In short, I believe that this energy stock is a buy for 2025.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has a position in Suncor Energy. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

