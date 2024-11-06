Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Top High-Yield Stocks to Buy in November

3 Top High-Yield Stocks to Buy in November

These high-yielding dividend stocks certainly look great on the surface, but do they offer value or too much risk?

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in high-yield dividend stocks can be a strategic move for income-focused investors, especially when considering companies like Yellow Pages (TSX:Y), Parex Resources (TSX:PXT), and BCE (TSX:BCE) on the TSX. Let’s delve into why these stocks present compelling opportunities this November.

Yellow Pages

First, Yellow Pages, traditionally known for its print directories, has been undergoing a significant digital transformation. Despite a decline in total revenues by 11% year over year, the dividend stock reported a favourable bending of the revenue curve for the second consecutive quarter, indicating improved revenue trends.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter was 26.5% of revenue. Thus reflecting solid profitability despite ongoing investments. The dividend stock maintained a healthy cash balance of approximately $34 million at the end of July, demonstrating strong cash generation. A dividend of $0.25 per common share was declared, indicating confidence in financial stability and shareholder returns.

Parex stock

Next, Parex Resources, an independent oil and gas company operating in Colombia, has demonstrated robust financial health. In the quarter ending June 30, 2024, the dividend stock reported revenue of US$305.86 million, marking 11.62% in growth. This brings the company’s revenue in the last 12 months to $1.21 billion, up 2.83% year over year.

In the year 2023, Parex Resources had an annual revenue of $1.17 billion, down 10.75%. The dividend stock also offers an attractive dividend yield of approximately 11.53%. It also holds a payout ratio of 36.75%, indicating a sustainable dividend policy.

BCE

Finally, BCE stock, a leading Canadian telecommunications company, continues to be a reliable dividend payer. Despite a 42% decline in profit in the first quarter due to higher costs, largely related to recent layoffs, the dividend stock maintained its dividend payments.

BCE reported a net income of $457 million, or $0.44 a share, down from $788 million. The dividend stock’s forward annual dividend rate is $3.99, yielding approximately 9.86% at the time of writing. So, the dividend stock continues to be a strong option. However, higher costs and lower net income could raise red flags.

Value among dividends

The current market valuations of these companies present attractive entry points for investors. Yellow Pages has a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 4.10, indicating it is trading at a low multiple relative to its earnings. Parex Resources has a trailing P/E ratio of 3.08, suggesting it is undervalued compared to its earnings. Meanwhile, BCE has a trailing P/E ratio of 18.82, which is reasonable for a stable, dividend-paying company in the telecommunications sector.

High dividend yields are a significant attraction for income-focused investors. Yellow Pages offers a dividend yield of 10.10%, Parex Resources provides a yield of 11.53%, and BCE yields approximately 9.86%. These yields are substantially higher than the average dividend yield of the TSX, thus providing investors with enhanced income potential.

A company’s dividend payout ratio indicates the proportion of earnings paid out as dividends. Yellow Pages has a payout ratio of 40.98%, Parex Resources stands at 36.75%, and BCE has a higher payout ratio of 182.79%. While BCE’s payout ratio is elevated, it reflects the company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders. This is further supported by its stable cash flows.

Bottom line

Looking ahead, these companies have positive outlooks. Yellow Pages’s digital transformation efforts are expected to stabilize revenues. Parex Resources’s strong financial position and operational efficiency position it well to capitalize on favourable oil market conditions. BCE’s strategic investments in 5G technology and fibre optic networks are anticipated to drive future growth.

Yellow Pages, Parex Resources, and BCE offer compelling opportunities for income-focused investors. The dividend stock’s high dividend yields, sustainable payout ratios, attractive valuations, and positive future outlooks make them worthy considerations, especially for your investment portfolio this November.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parex Resources and Yellow Pages. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

3 Retail Stocks That Canadian Investors Shouldn’t Miss in November

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right retail stock at any given time requires an assessment of multiple factors from finances to market dynamics.

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? Buy This Index Fund and Hold it Forever

| Andrew Button

Vanguard's FTSE Canadian High Yield Dividend ETF (TSX:VDY) provides a lot of passive income.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and could deliver some upside next year.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadians: 4 Top Stocks to Buy in November

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of top stocks to buy. Here's a look at a handful of options that investors should buy…

Read more »

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TSX’s dividend pioneer and first dividend king are the best options for Canadians to create lasting generational wealth.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $6,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right growth stock requires more than just an understanding of market dynamics and stock fundamentals. It also requires…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian dividend stocks pay you every month and have reliable payouts to start a passive-income stream.

Read more »

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Dividend Stocks

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy for its 4.2% Dividend Yield?

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides its stable dividends, Nutrien’s strong presence in the global crop input industry makes it an attractive stock for long-term…

Read more »