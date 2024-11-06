Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

Adding these two safe Canadian stocks to your portfolio now could make your portfolio more stable despite short-term market volatility.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
a sign flashes global stock data

Source: Getty Images

Macroeconomic uncertainties and growing geopolitical tensions have increased market volatility in recent years. Although the TSX Composite benchmark has risen sharply so far in 2024, currently trading with over 15% year-to-date gains, the possibility of heightened volatility in the near term can’t be ruled out as investors remain worried about a potential economic slowdown. This is one of the key reasons why long-term investors should always hold some fundamentally strong, safe stocks in their portfolios.

In this article, I’ll highlight two of the safest Canadian stocks you can buy right now and hold for the long term without worrying about short-term market volatility.

Dollarama stock

Despite the broader market volatility in recent years, Dollarama (TSX:DOL) has stood out as one of the safest stocks in Canada due mainly to its ability to continue delivering impressive returns. After rallying by 57% so far in 2024, DOL stock currently trades at $150 per share with a market cap of $42 billion.

If you don’t know it already, Dollarama primarily focuses on meeting consumer demand for low-cost essentials, including household goods, food items, and seasonal products. With an expanding footprint and a loyal customer base, the Canadian value chain retailer’s financial stability makes it a standout defensive pick right now.

Another important factor that makes Dollarama stock so attractive during volatile markets is its stable financial performance, even during economic slowdowns. For example, in its latest quarter ended in July 2024, its total revenue rose 7.4% YoY (year over year) to $1.6 billion due to a 4.7% increase in its comparable store sales. In addition, the company’s cost savings, with lower logistics expenses and carrier rates, drove its adjusted earnings up by 18.6% from a year ago to $1.02 per share.

As Dollarama continues to focus on new store openings and its joint venture with Dollarcity, its long-term growth outlook remains strong, which should help its stock maintain an upward trajectory.

Waste Connections stock

Just like Dollarama, Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is another safe Canadian stock you can consider adding to your portfolio now. Interestingly, WCN stock has yielded positive returns to investors for nine consecutive years, surging by 447% since the end of 2015. In 2024 alone, the stock has inched up by 25% to currently trade at $246.95 per share, increasing its market cap to $63.5 billion.

In the third quarter of 2024, Waste Connections registered an impressive 13.3% YoY increase in its total revenue to US$2.3 billion with the help of better pricing and positive contributions from acquisitions. These factors also led to a 15.5% surge in its adjusted quarterly net profit to US$350 million. Moreover, it remains on track to acquire companies with over US$700 million in annualized revenue, which should accelerate its financial growth trends in the years to come.

As the demand for its solutions continues to rise with growing awareness about environmental sustainability, Waste Connections’s financial growth prospects look strong, which should help its share prices continue rising.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

man shops in a drugstore
Stocks for Beginners

3 Consumer Stocks That Canadians Need to Watch in November

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Consumer staple stocks could turn these stocks even higher with the holidays coming up.

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Dividend Stocks

Is Loblaw Stock a Buy for Its 1.2% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock may not have the highest dividend yield out there, but what does that really mean to today's investor?

Read more »

cloud computing
Tech Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Manulife vs CIBC

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want the best stocks? These two are certainly the best options. But which is the better buy?

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Energy Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Baytex vs Suncor?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Suncor and Baytex stocks both look like solid companies offering growth and dividends. But which is the better buy?

Read more »

profit rises over time
Top TSX Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Enbridge Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered buying Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? Here are 3 reasons to buy Enbridge today for lasting growth and income.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Stocks for Beginners

If I Could Only Buy 2 Stocks in the Last Half of 2024, I’d Pick These

| Demetris Afxentiou

I’m looking to buy two stocks over the next month. Here’s a look at my picks and why you should…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Do you have $2,000 to invest for the long term? These three TSX stocks have and will continue to deliver…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Is OpenText Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock has fallen in the last few years, but that could mean this top tech stock remains an undervalued…

Read more »