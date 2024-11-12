Member Login
This 7.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 7.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

We all want dividends, and having them come out monthly is ideal! But this might be a strong choice for more than just dividend income.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
When it comes to finding a reliable source of monthly passive income, Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSX:EIT.UN) is a compelling choice for Canadian investors. Known for its high yield and consistent payouts, the dividend stock offers a unique opportunity to generate steady income, all while enjoying the potential for capital appreciation. Here’s a breakdown of why this fund stands out as a strong option for dividend-focused portfolios.

Into earnings

The dividend stock has a market capitalization of approximately $2.5 billion, making it a well-established player in the Canadian market. Its portfolio comprises a diverse array of income-generating assets, allowing for reduced risk through broad exposure to various sectors. This diversity helps stabilize returns, thus making it a dependable choice for those looking to reduce volatility in their monthly income.

The fund’s profitability is one of its most attractive features. With an impressive profit margin of 87.1% and an operating margin of 92.8%, the dividend stock demonstrates strong financial health. These figures indicate efficient management and a solid foundation for delivering consistent returns to investors. Plus, its return on equity (ROE) of 17.1% shows that the fund is effectively utilizing its equity to generate profit, adding an extra layer of confidence for income-focused investors.

Looking at the dividend stock’s income statement, the fund has seen solid revenue of $460.1 million over the trailing 12 months, with net income at $400.9 million. These numbers highlight the fund’s ability to generate significant cash flow. This directly supports its capacity to maintain regular monthly distributions. As a fund that prioritizes monthly income, these cash flows are crucial in supporting consistent payouts to shareholders.

That dividend

One standout feature is EIT.UN’s high dividend yield, making it a top choice for those who prioritize regular income. The fund’s current dividend distribution schedule has a payment date every month. This monthly frequency is ideal for those looking for regular income without needing to sell off shares. Plus, it adds predictability to income planning, whether for covering monthly expenses or reinvesting for compounded growth.

Past performance provides additional confidence for investors. The dividend stock has shown resilience over market cycles, with a solid track record of maintaining its distributions. Although the price has seen fluctuations, like many equity-based funds, its diversified portfolio and active management have enabled it to weather downturns. The fund’s five-year average dividend yield further reinforces its reliability as a high-yield investment, with a history of adjusting its strategy to maintain returns.

Still valuable

The fund’s valuation also makes it appealing. With a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.1, EIT.UN is trading close to its book value, indicating it is neither overvalued nor undervalued. This ratio suggests that investors are not paying a hefty premium for the fund’s assets, providing a good balance of cost and potential return. Coupled with its beta of 1.2, which implies moderate market sensitivity, EIT.UN offers a balance of risk and reward for income-oriented investors.

EIT.UN’s future outlook remains positive, particularly for passive income seekers. The fund’s diverse holdings and strategic allocation should allow it to continue delivering stable returns. Given its past performance and strong margins, it’s well-positioned to manage market volatility and continue its monthly payouts. Even during economic uncertainty.

Bottom line

Canoe EIT is a strong candidate for those looking to build passive income through a reliable monthly dividend stock. Its healthy profit margins, history of consistent distributions, and diversified portfolio make it a compelling choice for income-seeking investors. While no investment is without risk, the dividend stock’s stability and monthly payouts offer an attractive blend of income and growth potential in the Canadian market.

