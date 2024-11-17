Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These dividend stocks are likely to consistently increase their dividends, making them attractive investment for your TFSA portfolio.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

Investors looking to build a steady passive-income stream for decades could consider investing in Canadian dividend stocks. Even better, if you hold these stocks in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), your earnings—whether from dividends, capital gains, or interest—won’t be taxed. That means more money stays in your pocket. If tax-free passive income is your goal, here are three fundamentally strong dividend stocks to buy and hold forever.

TFSA dividend stock #1

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) is a top dividend stock to buy and hold forever in a TFSA. This oil and gas company consistently generates significant and sustainable free cash flows that support higher dividend payments, making it a reliable stock for passive-income investors.

Recently, Canadian Natural Resources boosted its quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.5625 per share. Impressively, this marks the company’s 25th consecutive year of increasing dividends. During the same period, its dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%.

Canadian Natural Resources’s long-life, low-decline assets, a strong balance sheet, and efficient operations support its earnings and cash flows and drive its dividend payouts. Additionally, Canadian Natural Resources benefits from a diversified asset base. This allows it to focus on high-return projects across different commodities, reducing reliance on any single resource. The focus on high-return projects and improving costs supports its bottom line and enables it to enhance shareholder value.

Canadian Natural Resources returned approximately $4.4 billion to shareholders through dividends in 2024, up to October 30. Moreover, it offers a yield of 4.4%.

TFSA dividend stock #2

TFSA investors could consider Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock for its resilient payouts and focus on rewarding shareholders with high payouts. Fortis has ten regulated utilities across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. The company’s regulated electric utility assets generate predictable and growing cash flows that support higher dividend payments, making Fortis a top income stock.

Notably, Fortis has uninterruptedly increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Moreover, the company’s strong rate base growth suggests that it could maintain this streak in the coming years.

Fortis’s $26 billion capital expenditure plan will significantly expand its rate base over the next five years. The company projects its rate base to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2029, which will help grow its earnings and enable it to increase its dividend at a CAGR of 4-6% during this time.

Fortis’s defensive business model, visibility over rate base, and dividend growth make it a reliable income stock. Moreover, its solid transmission investment pipeline and a well-protected dividend yield of about 4% are positives.

TFSA dividend stock #3

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is an attractive dividend stock to buy and hold forever in a TFSA. This Canadian banking giant has paid dividends for 167 continuous years. Moreover, its dividend sports a CAGR of 10% since 1998, the highest among its peers.

The financial services company’s ability to consistently grow its earnings and conservative payout ratio of 40-50% enables it to pay and increase its dividend.

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s diversified business model, growing customer base, investments in digital capabilities, and growing loans and deposits support its top and bottom lines. Further, its strong balance sheet and efficient operations support consistent earnings growth and dividend payouts. Further, Toronto-Dominion Bank will likely benefit from its strategic acquisitions and enhance shareholder value.

Currently, this Canadian banking giant is offering an attractive yield of 5.2%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Seekers: Invest $10,000 for $59.75 Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Passive-income seekers can transform their money into monthly cash flow streams through dividend investing.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Jitendra Parashar

You can add these two fundamentally strong Canadian dividend stocks to your portfolio now and expect steady income and strong…

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

Is it Better to Collect the CPP at 60, 65, or 70?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees can consider supporting their CPP benefit by investing in blue-chip dividend stocks with high yields.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $3,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TFSA stocks are perfect for those wanting diversification, long-term growth, and dividends to boot!

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Perfect Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Andrew Button

Utility stocks like Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) are often very good long-term holds.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Create $5,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating passive income doesn't have to be risky, and there's one ETF that could create substantial income over time.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 4 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for a steal from your stocks? These four have to be the best options from undervalued options.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $20,000 in 2 TSX Stocks for $1,447 in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Reliable investments like these telecom and utility stocks can generate worry-free passive income for decades.

Read more »