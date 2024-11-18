Member Login
1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

This Canadian stock may be down, but there are many reasons to pick it up and holding it long term.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
calculate and analyze stock

Image source: Getty Images

Investors looking for a magnificent stock to pick up often can find undervalued options at great prices. One such stock right now is Parkland (TSX:PKI), especially for those seeking a long-term, dividend-paying investment that embodies resilience and growth potential. The Canadian stock’s diversified business model positions it to weather economic ups and downs better than many of its peers. Even as it navigates a tough year for refining margins, Parkland’s diverse revenue streams ensure that it’s less vulnerable to specific sector challenges, adding stability to its financial performance.

Recent earnings

For income-focused investors, Parkland stock’s dividends are highly attractive. The Canadian stock’s forward dividend yield of 4.19% is not only generous. It’s also consistent, averaging around 3.46% over the past five years. This reliability reflects Parkland’s commitment to rewarding shareholders, thus making it a stable source of passive income — a particularly valuable feature in volatile times.

A significant factor in Parkland’s appeal is its operational efficiency. Chief Executive Officer Bob Espey emphasized in their recent quarterly report how Parkland has expanded its market share despite a soft economic backdrop. This operational strength, combined with strong management, highlights Parkland’s adaptability and strong competitive position in the energy sector.

Parkland’s third-quarter (Q3) 2024 earnings showed a dip in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by 26% year over year. The reasons for this are rooted in industry-wide trends rather than a reflection of company-specific weaknesses. Like others in the sector, Parkland faced pressure from low refining margins. Yet it still posted adjusted earnings of $106 million for the quarter. This resilience in challenging conditions underlines Parkland’s strong foundation and management’s capacity to maintain profitability even when external factors create headwinds.

Still stable

A further reason to feel confident in Parkland’s future is its solid cash flow. Over the trailing 12 months, Parkland generated $1.49 billion in cash from operating activities. This steady cash flow not only supports its dividend but also provides flexibility for reinvestment in growth initiatives, strengthening the company’s long-term trajectory and bolstering its value as a stable investment.

In a bid to maximize shareholder returns, Parkland has been making calculated capital allocation moves, such as the recent purchase and cancellation of around 382,000 shares. This disciplined approach reflects management’s confidence in the company’s future. Benefiting long-term shareholders by boosting the value of their holdings. The reduction in share count is also a testament to Parkland’s dedication to enhancing shareholder value over the long haul.

Parkland’s financial health is another point of reassurance for investors. With $2 billion in liquidity, it’s well-positioned to ride out any market fluctuations. The balance sheet remains strong despite a slight increase in the leverage ratio to 3.4 times. This liquidity not only supports ongoing operations but also opens doors for new opportunities that can drive future value.

Bottom line

Parkland’s valuation also underscores its appeal as a “forever stock.” Its forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 makes it attractive relative to earnings potential, especially when factoring in the Canadian stock’s strategic initiatives and established brand in Canada’s energy market. With a sound balance of income generation, growth prospects, and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, Parkland shines as a Canadian dividend stock worth holding for the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Parkland. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

