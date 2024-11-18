The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

Want a solid growth stock due for even more? Then certainly consider this top choice that’s only going up.

Investing $500 may not seem like a lot. But if you’re putting it in the best growth stock out there, even $500 can make huge moves. That’s why today we’re considering Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) as a solid choice for anyone seeking a promising growth stock. So let’s get into why.

Into earnings

With record third-quarter results in 2024, BAM stock is capturing investor attention. For starters, BAM reported net income of $129 million in the third quarter, an increase from $122 million the previous year. This growth reflects the growth stock’s robust operational efficiency and profitability. This performance was driven by an impressive 14% year-over-year increase in fee-related earnings, which now stand at $644 million.

One standout feature of BAM’s performance is its capital-raising success. Over the past 12 months, the growth stock raised an astounding $135 billion, thus pushing its fee-bearing capital up by 23% to a remarkable $539 billion. Such an influx not only boosts BAM’s financial strength but also enables it to seize larger investment opportunities, thereby enhancing its capacity for long-term growth. For a prospective investor, this capital foundation signals financial resilience and an ability to thrive in various economic conditions.

More to come

BAM’s strategic direction has also been noteworthy. The growth stock is actively expanding its leadership across critical areas like energy transition, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and private credit. As these sectors become more relevant, BAM’s strong presence in each of them aligns with future market trends. This forward-looking approach offers investors a sense of stability and growth potential as BAM continues to establish itself in these high-demand areas.

Plus, BAM’s earnings growth trend adds to its appeal. The growth stock’s distributable earnings reached $619 million in the third quarter, up from $568 million a year ago. This consistent rise in earnings reflects financial health and growth, reassuring investors of BAM’s ability to deliver ongoing profits. It’s no wonder analysts hold a positive view of BAM stock, with a consensus price target indicating potential for stock price appreciation – a great signal for anyone putting $500 into BAM.

What you get now

Even if growth is the primary goal, BAM offers the bonus of quarterly dividend income, providing shareholders with steady returns. Its recent dividend of $0.38 per share translates into an annual yield of about 2.9% – a nice little addition to potential capital gains. On top of this, BAM’s asset base is nearing $1 trillion under management, giving it a broad market influence and the ability to leverage economies of scale. This impressive asset growth adds another layer of stability for investors, as the growth stock’s size provides it with financial and operational flexibility in unpredictable markets.

Adding to its strategic positioning, BAM is also considering moving its headquarters to New York. This shift could increase its chances of inclusion in major U.S. stock indices, thereby broadening its investor base and likely improving liquidity. This kind of move shows BAM’s proactive approach to staying competitive and accessible in global markets.

Bottom line

BAM’s strong financials, strategic foresight, and market position make it an appealing choice for a $500 growth investment. With BAM, you’re not just investing in a company but aligning with a firm that’s positioned for future success and financial resilience.