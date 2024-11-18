This 8.77% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Monthly passive income might seem like a dream. Yet with a dividend stock like Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN), that dream easily becomes a reality. The dividend stock offers an attractive opportunity for monthly dividend income, especially for those looking for a steady income stream in the real estate sector.

Trading at $13.74, it has an 8.77% forward dividend yield. That’s appealing for investors seeking income with the consistency of monthly payouts. Slate Grocery REIT focuses on grocery-anchored real estate in the United States — a sector with stable demand since grocery stores are essential retail tenants that tend to weather economic cycles well. This stability in the tenant base supports the real estate investment trust’s (REIT’s) revenue and cash flow, making it a solid choice for reliable income.

Into earnings

In its most recent earnings release, Slate Grocery REIT reported strong performance in several areas despite some broader market challenges. The REIT achieved a 6.2% year-over-year increase in same-property net operating income (NOI). This reflects strong leasing volumes and high rent spreads. New leases were signed at 24.8% above average in-place rents and renewals at 14.1% higher, showcasing the REIT’s ability to capitalize on market rent increases. This growth trend indicates healthy demand for its properties — a reassuring sign for investors.

One of Slate’s main strengths is its occupancy rate, which remains stable at 94.6%. High occupancy in a portfolio focused on grocery-anchored properties is a positive signal that the REIT’s tenants are reliable and long-term. Furthermore, Slate’s in-place rents are below market rates, which leaves room for future rental income growth. With an average in-place rent of $12.61 per square foot versus a market average of $23.58, the REIT has plenty of runway to increase rents as leases turn over.

The REIT has also made strategic moves to manage its debt and secure its financial stability. Recently, it refinanced $500 million in debt at rates comparable to maturing debt, reducing the pressure of upcoming maturities and showing a prudent approach to its balance sheet. Slate’s ability to refinance debt even as interest rates rise is a testament to the quality of its portfolio and the strength of its relationships with lenders. These moves help ensure that the REIT’s cash flow remains healthy and free for distribution to shareholders.

Still valuable

Slate Grocery REIT is trading at a discount to its net asset value (NAV), presenting a compelling opportunity for those looking to buy at a lower valuation. This discount could provide capital-appreciation potential, adding an upside element to the income-focused investment.

Historically, Slate Grocery REIT has been consistent with its dividends, which is also key for income investors. The REIT’s forward annual dividend rate of $1.20 per share underscores its commitment to delivering steady monthly payouts. Though the high payout ratio of 176% could raise questions, the REIT’s proactive approach to refinancing and debt management provides reassurance that the dividends are sustainable in the near term.

For future growth, Slate Grocery REIT’s leasing strategy and strong relationships with institutional lenders place it in a solid position. With significant developments completed and further refinancing efforts in progress, the REIT’s forecasted weighted average interest rate is set to be 4.8%. This adds financial stability, allowing the REIT to remain competitive and focus on growing its portfolio and income potential.

Bottom line

All together, Slate Grocery REIT’s combination of stable grocery-anchored properties, disciplined debt management, and high dividend yield make it a top pick for monthly income seekers. Its steady performance, high occupancy, and potential for rental increases offer a resilient income stream with a touch of growth potential. Altogether, it’s appealing to those looking for value in the REIT space.