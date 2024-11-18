Member Login
Home » Investing » This 8.77% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 8.77% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This top monthly dividend stock is a top choice if you want essential cash flowing in every single month.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Monthly passive income might seem like a dream. Yet with a dividend stock like Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN), that dream easily becomes a reality. The dividend stock offers an attractive opportunity for monthly dividend income, especially for those looking for a steady income stream in the real estate sector.

Trading at $13.74, it has an 8.77% forward dividend yield. That’s appealing for investors seeking income with the consistency of monthly payouts. Slate Grocery REIT focuses on grocery-anchored real estate in the United States — a sector with stable demand since grocery stores are essential retail tenants that tend to weather economic cycles well. This stability in the tenant base supports the real estate investment trust’s (REIT’s) revenue and cash flow, making it a solid choice for reliable income.

Into earnings

In its most recent earnings release, Slate Grocery REIT reported strong performance in several areas despite some broader market challenges. The REIT achieved a 6.2% year-over-year increase in same-property net operating income (NOI). This reflects strong leasing volumes and high rent spreads. New leases were signed at 24.8% above average in-place rents and renewals at 14.1% higher, showcasing the REIT’s ability to capitalize on market rent increases. This growth trend indicates healthy demand for its properties — a reassuring sign for investors.

One of Slate’s main strengths is its occupancy rate, which remains stable at 94.6%. High occupancy in a portfolio focused on grocery-anchored properties is a positive signal that the REIT’s tenants are reliable and long-term. Furthermore, Slate’s in-place rents are below market rates, which leaves room for future rental income growth. With an average in-place rent of $12.61 per square foot versus a market average of $23.58, the REIT has plenty of runway to increase rents as leases turn over.

The REIT has also made strategic moves to manage its debt and secure its financial stability. Recently, it refinanced $500 million in debt at rates comparable to maturing debt, reducing the pressure of upcoming maturities and showing a prudent approach to its balance sheet. Slate’s ability to refinance debt even as interest rates rise is a testament to the quality of its portfolio and the strength of its relationships with lenders. These moves help ensure that the REIT’s cash flow remains healthy and free for distribution to shareholders.

Still valuable

Slate Grocery REIT is trading at a discount to its net asset value (NAV), presenting a compelling opportunity for those looking to buy at a lower valuation. This discount could provide capital-appreciation potential, adding an upside element to the income-focused investment.

Historically, Slate Grocery REIT has been consistent with its dividends, which is also key for income investors. The REIT’s forward annual dividend rate of $1.20 per share underscores its commitment to delivering steady monthly payouts. Though the high payout ratio of 176% could raise questions, the REIT’s proactive approach to refinancing and debt management provides reassurance that the dividends are sustainable in the near term.

For future growth, Slate Grocery REIT’s leasing strategy and strong relationships with institutional lenders place it in a solid position. With significant developments completed and further refinancing efforts in progress, the REIT’s forecasted weighted average interest rate is set to be 4.8%. This adds financial stability, allowing the REIT to remain competitive and focus on growing its portfolio and income potential.

Bottom line

All together, Slate Grocery REIT’s combination of stable grocery-anchored properties, disciplined debt management, and high dividend yield make it a top pick for monthly income seekers. Its steady performance, high occupancy, and potential for rental increases offer a resilient income stream with a touch of growth potential. Altogether, it’s appealing to those looking for value in the REIT space.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Claiming CPP Later Could Be a Smart Move for Canadians

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Claiming the CPP later is smart because a financial reward awaits each year past 65.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My TFSA – Even With the TSX at All-Time Highs

| Kay Ng

As reasonably valued TFSA stocks today, Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian National Railway offer reliable dividends and long-term growth…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy for its 7.5% Dividend Yield?

| Chris MacDonald

Telus (TSX:T) stock has certainly been an underperformer in recent years, but let's dive into why this dividend stock could…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

7.4% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Monthly Passive-Income Stock in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top dividend stock is an ideal buy -- not just for its dividend yield.

Read more »

Income and growth financial chart
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian Tire Stock a Buy for its 4.6% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Canadian Tire stock offers a solid 4.6% dividend, making it a top pick for investors seeking reliable passive income and…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 2 Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian dividend stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio for decades of passive…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $556 in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors looking to begin a passive-income stream can buy and hold shares of TC Energy right now.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks would be ideal additions to your portfolios.

Read more »