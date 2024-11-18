Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 1 Year?

Dollarama stock should be a strong contender as a top long-term stock, but what could go on with this winner in the next year?

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) has had quite the year, riding high on a wave of consistent performance and strategic growth. As of now, Dollarama’s stock is trading around $152.30, marking a significant rise from its low of $89.93 over the past 52 weeks at writing.

Investors seem pleased, and why wouldn’t they be? The company’s latest quarterly earnings beat analysts’ estimates, with strong earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 and 7.4% revenue growth compared to the previous year. For Dollarama stock, it’s not just about sales. It’s also profit margins, which improved to 45.2% due to efficient cost management and lower shipping costs.

A growth story

So, what’s driving Dollarama’s success? Well, as living costs increase, consumers are shifting toward budget-friendly retailers, and Dollarama is no exception. Shoppers are increasingly looking for bargains, especially on essential items, which has kept Dollarama’s foot traffic strong. This “trade-down” trend is likely to continue, giving the company a steady demand base. Plus, with a stable range of 3.5%–4.5% projected for same-store sales, the future looks promising.

On the growth front, Dollarama is expanding its footprint beyond Canada. Its majority stake in Dollarcity in Latin America is proving advantageous, with 23 new stores opened in the recent quarter. This expansion adds a layer of diversification to Dollarama’s business model, which could buffer any domestic economic headwinds. Moreover, Dollarama stock is eyeing further expansion into Mexico by 2026. This could be a smart move to leverage its existing infrastructure in the region.

Challenges ahead

Yet, Dollarama stock isn’t without its challenges. While same-store sales have grown, basket sizes have slightly decreased, meaning consumers are shopping more frequently but spending less per visit. Operating costs remain a concern, even with recent efficiencies. And Dollarama’s high valuation of 34.9 times earnings raises some eyebrows. This premium valuation may signal that investors are already pricing in much of Dollarama’s growth potential. And this could limit stock appreciation in the near term.

Now, let’s look at Dollarama stock’s dividends. The company offers a modest dividend yield of 0.24%, with a low payout ratio of 8.4%. This indicates it’s reinvesting most of its earnings back into the business rather than paying high dividends. While it’s not a high-yield stock, this low payout ratio allows Dollarama flexibility to continue its expansion and make strategic investments. And this can drive long-term growth.

Looking ahead

In the coming year, Dollarama could continue to perform well if economic conditions support consumer demand for value-based shopping. With steady sales and potential growth in Latin America, the stock might see a modest increase. However, the high valuation means any future price appreciation might be limited unless Dollarama exceeds growth expectations.

Altogether, Dollarama stock seems well-positioned for another year of strong performance, especially if it can maintain its margin improvements and continue expanding in Latin America. Given the current economic climate, Dollarama is benefiting from consumer behaviours that favour budget-friendly stores. However, any negative surprise in earnings could make investors reconsider its premium valuation.

In a year, Dollarama’s stock may not see explosive growth, but a moderate increase is certainly possible. If expansion efforts continue to yield positive results and consumer trends stay in its favour, the stock may edge up to new highs. However, investors should keep an eye on operating costs and macroeconomic factors that could impact consumer spending. Overall, Dollarama stock’s outlook is positive, with a potential for steady gains. Just not at a bargain price.