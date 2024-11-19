Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Gloriously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

2 Gloriously Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

When it comes to growth stocks, these two still offer a cheap share price based on future outlook for every investor.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

If you’re looking at the earnings pour in and don’t know where to turn, we’ve got you. Today, we’re looking at two growth stocks that may have shot up after earnings but are still far from top potential. Today, let’s get into two exciting players in the Canadian stock market, each with a unique approach to growth that has caught the eye of investors.

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP), based in Ottawa, is a leading platform that enables businesses to manage and grow online storefronts. In its recent third-quarter 2024 report, Shopify stock surprised the market with a revenue increase of 26% year over year, bringing in $2.16 billion and comfortably exceeding analyst expectations. This wasn’t just a fluke, either. Shopify’s net income also nearly doubled, climbing to $344 million.

One of Shopify’s most notable moves this year was its continued investment in artificial intelligence (AI), particularly with its new AI assistant, Sidekick. This tool helps merchants better manage their online presence and navigate sales, showcasing Shopify’s knack for using cutting-edge technology to add real value. As a result, the company’s gross merchandise volume (GMV), which measures platform success, rose by an impressive 24% this past quarter to $69.72 billion.

Looking towards the future, Shopify has provided an upbeat forecast for the fourth quarter, with anticipated revenue growth in the mid- to high-20s percentage range. This is particularly encouraging as it coincides with the holiday season, a prime time for e-commerce activity. With $5.02 billion in cash and minimal debt on its balance sheet, the company has plenty of flexibility for future investments and innovations. The high forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 81.97 might seem steep. Yet, it reflects the market’s faith in Shopify’s growth trajectory.

Dentalcorp

Meanwhile, dentalcorp (TSX:DNTL), headquartered in Toronto, offers a completely different type of growth potential of healthcare. In the third quarter of 2024, dentalcorp stock reported solid results, with revenue climbing 11.4% year over year to $375.4 million. Same practice revenue growth (SPRG), a key indicator of organic growth, also showed a healthy rise of 4.2%

Alongside revenue, dentalcorp has been improving its profitability. The company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 13.1% to $68.9 million, achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4%. In fact, adjusted free cash flow (FCF) saw an impressive increase of 37.6% to reach $36.2 million.

A significant part of dentalcorp’s strategy has been its targeted acquisition of new dental practices. In the third quarter alone, dentalcorp added four new practices expected to contribute about $2.3 million in pro forma adjusted EBITDA after rent. Since then, the company has completed nine additional acquisitions, putting it on track to meet its annual acquisition targets. Looking forward, dentalcorp is maintaining an optimistic outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024, with revenue projected to grow by 8% to 10% over the previous year.

Bottom line

Although Shopify and dentalcorp come from very different sectors, each shares a common thread: strong financials and clear growth strategies that set them apart as affordable growth stocks. Shopify stock, with its tech-driven e-commerce model, offers a high-growth path that’s perfect for investors interested in innovation and digital retail. dentalcorp, however, provides exposure to the healthcare sector, with its recurring revenue and reliable demand. Together, these present a unique opportunity for diversification within a growth-focused portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

nugget gold
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Mining Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This mining stock just saw a drop, but don't let that keep you from diving in. This miner is due…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a bit of cash you're looking to set aside, these are the easiest tech stocks for some…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Stocks for Beginners

Where Will Dollarama Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock should be a strong contender as a top long-term stock, but what could go on with this winner…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a solid growth stock due for even more? Then certainly consider this top choice that's only going up.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 30% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Canadian stock may be down, but there are many reasons to pick it up and holding it long term.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Stocks for Beginners

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $1,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are some stocks that are risky to even consider, but not these two! Consider these stocks if you want…

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Still Soaring Higher With Zero Signs of Slowing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks may be soaring higher and higher, but don't let that keep you from investing – especially with…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Create $5,000 in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating passive income doesn't have to be risky, and there's one ETF that could create substantial income over time.

Read more »