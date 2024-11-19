Member Login
TFSA 101: Earn $1,596.60 per Year Tax-Free!

Investors don’t have to buy some risky stock if they want tax-free high income. Instead, buy this top stock instead.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

Creating a tax-free annual income can be effectively achieved through dividend stocks, particularly with a robust player that’s been around the block a couple of hundred years. One like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO). When these dividends are held in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Canadians can enjoy entirely tax-free growth and income. This makes TFSA investing in dividend stocks an ideal way to create a steady income stream without tax implications. So let’s look at how much investors could bring in.

BMO stock

BMO stock, as one of Canada’s most established banks, provides stability and reliability in the dividend space. As of writing, BMO stock’s dividend yield sits around 5.1% – especially appealing given that fixed-income investments often offer lower returns. BMO’s consistent dividend growth is also noteworthy; the bank has a long history of paying and increasing dividends, demonstrating its commitment to rewarding shareholders. This historical commitment is backed by solid financial health, thus making BMO a strong candidate for those looking to generate consistent income.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, BMO stock reported a net income of $1,865 million, or $2.48 per share on a reported basis, and $1,981 million, or $2.64 per share on an adjusted basis. While these results were slightly below market expectations, BMO stock’s resilience and strategic positioning continue to be strengths. BMO’s earnings reflect its ability to navigate economic fluctuations while maintaining profitability and supporting its dividend policy, essential for income-focused investors.

The dividend

BMO stock’s current quarterly dividend, set at $1.55 per share, reinforces its shareholder-friendly approach. Despite global economic uncertainties, BMO stock maintains its dividend rate, reflecting management’s confidence in the bank’s financial health.

And more is likely to come. A key factor in BMO’s future growth strategy is its acquisition of Bank of the West, which closed in early 2023. This acquisition expands BMO’s footprint in the U.S. market, adding approximately 1.8 million customers and around 500 new branches and offices to its network. The U.S. banking market offers growth opportunities that BMO can tap into over time. And this could further enhance its earnings and dividend-paying ability.

Investing in dividend stocks like BMO within a TFSA also adds a layer of flexibility, as investors can withdraw funds without incurring taxes or penalties. This feature is especially valuable for retirees or those seeking supplemental income. For those planning to live off investment income, holding a core of reliable dividend stocks like BMO is an effective way to sustain cash flow without depleting principal.

Bottom line

So how much could you make? Let’s say you take your $7,000 contribution room from this year and put it towards BMO stock. Here is what that could create through returns and dividends in the next year if we see another 19% increase.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
BMO – now$131.1553$6.20$328.60quarterly$7,000
BMO – 19%$15653$6.20$328.60quarterly$8,268

That’s now $328.60 in dividends and $1,268 in returns, totalling $1,596.60! Altogether, BMO’s consistent dividend growth, strong financial position, and tax-efficient benefits make it an attractive choice for Canadian investors focused on generating tax-free income. The bank’s expansion into the U.S. market further supports its growth potential, adding a buffer against regional risks. For Canadians looking to maximize after-tax income, dividend-paying stocks in a TFSA, led by stalwarts like BMO, offer a stable, tax-efficient path to building wealth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

