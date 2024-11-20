Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top TSX ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

2 Top TSX ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

Don’t get crazy. Just think simple growth with these two ETFs that are perfect in any TFSA.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

Choosing the right exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can feel like a big decision. Some ETFs stand out. Two powerhouses offer a strong combination of growth and income. Together, each provides a balanced approach that can help grow wealth steadily over decades.

VGRO

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSX:VGRO) is designed for investors who want a mix of growth and stability. The fund holds about 80% equities and 20% fixed income, spreading its reach across Canadian, U.S., and international markets. This mix allows investors to tap into the potential of growth sectors while benefiting from the stability that bonds can offer. VGRO’s balance of stocks and bonds suits it well for a long-term strategy, with the equities driving growth and the bonds adding a layer of security. Even in volatile markets, VGRO’s diversification across multiple regions and sectors helps smooth out the ride.

VGRO has recently performed quite well, delivering a year-to-date return of 19.56% and an impressive one-year return of 27.01% as of November 2024. Its top holdings include major Vanguard ETF. By covering so much of the global market, VGRO offers exposure to some of the most resilient and innovative companies worldwide, balancing sectors like Financial Services, Technology, and Industrials. This variety gives VGRO the resilience to weather market ups and downs and supports steady, long-term growth.

ZDV

Meanwhile, BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) is a solid choice for income-focused investors. This ETF focuses on Canadian dividend-paying stocks, offering steady income potential. ZDV’s approach is all about yield, targeting Canadian companies with a track record of paying and growing dividends. With an impressive year-to-date return of 18.83% and a one-year return of 28.41%, ZDV has shown that it can generate income and growth, making it a valuable component of any income-seeking investor’s portfolio.

ZDV’s top holdings lean heavily into Canada’s financial sector. Its other top assets include prominent names and companies well-known for their reliable dividends. This concentration supports the fund’s primary goal of delivering regular income, but its diversification across multiple sectors helps balance risk.

A perfect match

The appeal of combining VGRO and ZDV in a TFSA lies in their complementary roles. VGRO’s equity-focused strategy supports long-term capital growth, while ZDV’s dividend strategy ensures a steady income. VGRO can fuel the portfolio’s growth, while ZDV adds a stable income stream, which can be particularly appealing for investors who want to enjoy regular payouts without sacrificing growth potential.

Another advantage of holding VGRO and ZDV in a TFSA is tax efficiency. In a TFSA, any growth and dividends earned are tax-free, meaning investors can maximize their returns without worrying about tax implications. This is especially beneficial for long-term growth, as the power of compounding is unhindered by tax deductions, allowing your investment to grow more robustly over the years.

Additionally, both ETFs are managed by reputable institutions. Vanguard is known for its low-cost, well-diversified funds, and BMO has a strong track record in Canadian dividend investing. Having the backing of these trusted names means investors can feel confident that their money is being handled with expertise.

Bottom line

VGRO and ZDV are a dynamic duo for a TFSA. VGRO provides growth potential with its global equity exposure, while ZDV offers income with its Canadian dividend focus. Together, these form a well-rounded portfolio that can support steady, tax-free growth over the long term, making them a perfect match for Canadians looking to build wealth for decades to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $4,791.70 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend stock doesn't have to be risky, or without growth. And in the case of this one, the growth…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $900 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This covered call ETF plus a TFSA could be your ticket to high tax-free passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $171,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

$15,000 may not seem like a lot, but over time that amount can balloon into serious cash.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3.53% Dividend Yield to Buy for Decades of Passive Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It may not seem like that much, but add in returns, and this top stock provides dividends for decades.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Piggy bank in autumn leaves
Dividend Stocks

A 5.6% Dividend Yield? I’ll be Buying This TSX Stock for Decades!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This Big Six Bank offers a large dividend, growth strategy, and stability. In short, it offers it all!

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Is Brookfield Renewable Partners a Buy for its 5.6% Yield?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock is a reasonable buy for income today as it trades at a discount and offers an…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Stable Passive Income in Canada

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These four stocks are ideal for boosting passive income due to their healthy underlying businesses and high dividend yields.

Read more »