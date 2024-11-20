Member Login
How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $900 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

This covered call ETF plus a TFSA could be your ticket to high tax-free passive income.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund

Source: Getty Images

Ever wondered how much you could make if you optimized your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) solely for passive income generation?

According to Moneysense’s calculator, if you were a Canadian resident before 2010, born in 1991, who has never contributed to a TFSA, you would have $95,000 of TFSA contribution room available in 2024.

Let’s explore how much you could be earning tax-free using one of my favourite monthly income exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from Hamilton ETFs.

The ETF to use

If regular dividend stocks don’t offer high enough yields without entering potentially unstable territory, consider using the Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSX:HDIV), which employs some financial engineering.

How it works: HDIV holds a selection of 11 Hamilton ETFs designed to mirror the sector composition of the S&P/TSX 60, including areas such as financials, technology, energy, gold, utilities, REITs, and bonds.

Each of these underlying ETFs employs a covered call strategy. This approach involves selling options, which caps the upside price potential in exchange for generating high monthly income.

To further enhance returns, HDIV is permitted to borrow up to 25% of its assets – similar to using a margin loan – which increases both potential gains and risks. So far, it has worked, with HDIV beating the market.

As of November 19, HDIV boasts a yield of 11.8%. The most recent monthly distribution of $0.171 per share was paid on November 7, following an October 31 ex-dividend date.

How much you could make

Assuming HDIV’s most recent November 7 monthly distribution of $0.171 and a share price of $17.92 as of November 19 remained consistent moving forward, an investor using a maxed-out $95,000 TFSA could buy 5,301 shares.

ETFRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
HDIV$17.925,301$0.171$906.47Monthly

This corresponds to $906.47 in tax-free monthly passive income, or $10,877.64 per year. Again, all tax-free within a TFSA!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

