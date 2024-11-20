Member Login
Home » Investing » Why I’d Buy Fairfax Financial Stock Even at Today’s Prices

Why I’d Buy Fairfax Financial Stock Even at Today’s Prices

Fairfax stock just keeps edging higher. But is it now too expensive, or can investors just look forward to even more growth?

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH), even at its all-time highs, continues to present a strong case as an attractive investment, especially when considering recent earnings, past performance, and future potential. Today, let’s get into this stock and why, even at these top prices, it’s still an ideal buy.

Into earnings

The company recently reported quarterly revenue of US$10.6 billion, marking an impressive 28% year-over-year growth. This surge in revenue is a testament to Fairfax’s adaptability and resilience — particularly notable in a market with ongoing economic uncertainties. Fairfax has managed to maintain a solid track record of revenue growth, offering reassurance to investors looking for steady performers in their portfolio.

While Fairfax’s profit margin for the quarter dipped slightly to 9.7%, largely due to increased expenses, it remains at a healthy level. Such margins demonstrate Fairfax’s disciplined approach to managing costs while maximizing revenue — a balance that’s crucial for long-term sustainability in the financial sector. Even in competitive times, Fairfax has kept its profitability intact, further strengthening its appeal as a stable investment.

One of Fairfax’s standout features is its growing book value per share, which reached $1,033.18 as of September 2024, representing an 11.7% increase since the beginning of the year. This rise in book value reflects Fairfax’s ability to grow its core assets efficiently. For investors, this signifies not only an increase in the intrinsic value of each share but also offers strong reassurance that Fairfax is consistently creating value for shareholders.

The value

Valuation-wise, Fairfax stands out with a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 8.27 — a notably low figure given its size and steady growth. For investors, this is an indicator that Fairfax still represents good value and offers an opportunity to buy into a high-quality company without an overly inflated price.

Dividend payouts are another draw for Fairfax investors. Currently, Fairfax stock offers a trailing annual dividend yield of 0.8% and a forward yield of 1.08%. While these yields may seem modest, Fairfax stock’s low payout ratio of 9.19% indicates room for dividend growth. This approach allows Fairfax to retain most of its earnings, which it can then use to fuel further growth and reward shareholders in the long run.

Fairfax’s exceptional underwriting performance is also a point of pride for the company. In the last quarter, its insurance and reinsurance operations reported a consolidated underwriting profit of $389.7 million. This steady core performance is particularly noteworthy, given that it came despite higher catastrophe losses. For investors, Fairfax’s ability to maintain a high level of underwriting success signals a solid foundation in one of its primary operations, which should bode well for its financial future.

Foolish takeaway

Looking to the future, Fairfax’s revenue growth is forecasted at a steady 3.2% annually over the next three years. While the insurance industry’s growth is generally slower, Fairfax’s defensive nature aligns well with conservative, long-term investors. The growth projections are solid enough to ensure Fairfax’s continued performance without exposing investors to excessive risk. This is a comforting aspect in today’s volatile markets.

The market performance of Fairfax shares has been exceptional, with the stock appreciating by 52.94% over the past year. This upward trend reflects strong market confidence in Fairfax stock, suggesting that investors have high expectations for its future. Even trading near its peak, Fairfax stock’s consistent performance record positions it as a resilient choice for those seeking a balanced portfolio with a mix of growth, dividends, and defensive characteristics.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Fairfax Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

