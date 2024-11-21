Member Login
Home » Investing » A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

Enbridge stock may seem like the best of the best in terms of dividends, but honestly this one is far superior.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
An investor uses a tablet

Source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) has long been a dividend darling for Canadian investors, consistently offering a strong yield that keeps passive income enthusiasts coming back for more. However, while Enbridge stock remains a heavyweight in the energy sector, recent developments suggest it carries more risk than meets the eye.

The risks

Enbridge stock’s recent third-quarter 2024 earnings highlight its impressive growth. The company reported profits of $1.29 billion, more than doubling from the previous year’s $532 million, thanks to contributions from its U.S. gas acquisitions and steady organic growth. However, on an adjusted basis, Enbridge’s profit was $0.55 per share, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $0.56. While this slight miss isn’t a cause for alarm, the higher financing costs associated with its acquisitions do raise eyebrows.

The biggest concern is Enbridge stock’s growing debt. Its $14 billion purchase of three Dominion Energy utilities, including debt, has significantly increased its leverage. While these acquisitions add valuable infrastructure and revenue potential, they also hike interest expenses. With interest rates still elevated, this financial strain could weigh on the company’s profitability and dividend stability in the future.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, Enbridge stock’s growth projects are ambitious but costly. Initiatives like the $1.1 billion Sequoia Solar project in Texas and the $700 million Canyon System Pipelines project on the U.S. Gulf Coast are designed to secure future growth. However, the need for significant capital investment means the company must balance growth aspirations with maintaining a healthy balance sheet — a tricky act in the current economic climate.

Enbridge stock has maintained a strong track record of dividend increases, raising its payout for 28 consecutive years, including a 3.2% hike in 2023. However, the sustainability of these increases is under scrutiny, given the company’s mounting debt and rising capital expenditure. While the dividend yield remains attractive, it’s crucial for investors to weigh the risks alongside the rewards.

Consider Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), by comparison, offers a more stable and conservative option for dividend seekers. The company reported adjusted earnings of $596 million in 2023, a modest decline from $655 million in 2022. This stability reflects CU’s focus on its core utilities business. This provides a steady and predictable cash flow — an essential ingredient for reliable dividends.

CU’s approach to growth is disciplined and aligns with its expertise. The company’s major project, the Yellowhead Mainline expansion in Alberta, is expected to cost over $2 billion. Unlike Enbridge stock’s broad forays into solar and pipelines, CU is doubling down on its core natural gas infrastructure, enhancing the efficiency of Alberta’s natural gas network. This focus ensures that CU remains within its financial comfort zone while still pursuing meaningful growth.

Future focus

Canadian Utilities boasts an unrivalled dividend track record, with 52 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. The longest of any publicly traded Canadian company. This unmatched consistency underscores the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders, all while maintaining a cautious and balanced approach to its finances.

Looking forward, CU’s strategy revolves around incremental growth, cost efficiency, and capital discipline. While this might seem less exciting compared to Enbridge stock’s bold expansion plans, it’s a safer bet for risk-averse investors seeking steady income. Moreover, CU’s exposure to regulated utilities offers a level of insulation from the volatility often seen in the broader energy sector.

Bottom line

When comparing the two, the decision boils down to risk versus reliability. Enbridge stock’s large-scale projects and acquisitions offer the promise of future growth but come with significant financial risk. Its growing debt and reliance on capital-intensive projects could strain its ability to maintain its enviable dividend track record. Meanwhile, CU’s steady earnings, conservative growth plans, and unparalleled dividend history make it a more dependable option for those prioritizing stability.

In the current market environment, where economic uncertainty and high interest rates persist, investors need to consider the risks associated with their dividend stocks. Enbridge stock remains a tempting choice for those who can stomach some risk, but Canadian Utilities provides a peace-of-mind factor that’s hard to overlook. For investors looking to build a resilient passive income portfolio, CU is the safer and smarter pick.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Love Dividend Growth? Check Out These 2 Income-Boosting Stocks

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and another Canadian dividend-growth stock are looking like a bargain going into December 2024.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for some cash flow from your $1,000 investment, these are the ideal investments to make.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Don't get sucked in by BCE's 10% dividend -- the stock is a total yield trap. Buy this instead.

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

Consider Sienna Senior Living for a Stable Monthly Income

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying this Canadian dividend stock could help you build a dependable monthly income portfolio for the long term.

Read more »

Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.
Dividend Stocks

Best Beginner-Friendly Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks have delivered attractive long-term returns.

Read more »

customer uses bank ATM
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA and RRSP at Age 65 for Canadians

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA and RRSP together make an ideal pairing for retirees, but is the average even enough?

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in Canada?

| Puja Tayal

A few dividend stocks saw a sharp correction in November, increasing their yields. Are they a buy for high dividends?

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Today and Sleep Soundly for a Decade

| Andrew Walker

These stocks pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow.

Read more »