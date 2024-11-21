Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Alphabet Stock Was Sliding Today

Why Alphabet Stock Was Sliding Today

The parent company of Google is facing heat from U.S. regulators.

Posted by
Tmfhobo
Fool since 2011. I write about consumer goods, the big picture, and whatever else piques my interest. Follow me on Twitter to see my latest articles, and for commentary on hot topics in retail and the broad market.
Published
| More on:
man touching magnifying glass button on floating search bar internet google search engine

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) were pulling back today after the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) asked a judge overseeing an antitrust case against the Google parent to order Alphabet to sell its popular Chrome web browser.

The news was the latest sign of regulatory aggression toward Alphabet, and the stock was down 5.9% as of 2:15 p.m. ET.

Is Alphabet an illegal monopoly?

Alphabet has been no stranger to regulatory pressure, as the DOJ also recently said that Google’s payments to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to be the default search engine run afoul of antitrust rules.

The DOJ additionally argued that Google’s ownership of Android gave it an unfair advantage and summarized its case, saying, “The playing field is not level because of Google’s conduct, and Google’s quality reflects the ill-gotten gains of an advantage illegally acquired.”

Alphabet pushed back on the DOJ’s argument, saying its demands would “hurt consumers and America’s global technological leadership.”

Chrome isn’t a direct revenue driver for Alphabet, but it helps the company bring users into its ecosystem, where it can drive ad revenue, collect their data, and form partnerships that help monetize the platform. Still, losing Chrome would likely be a significant setback to Alphabet’s business and Google’s image, not to mention the Justice Department’s other charges against the company.

What’s next for Alphabet?

The Trump administration is set to take over the DOJ in two months, so the future of the case against Google is unclear.

The president-elect has enjoyed backing from a number of Silicon Valley bigwigs and venture capitalists, and Wall Street also cheered the election result, believing that it would bring less regulation. A number of financiers believe the Biden administration has overstepped its mandate in antitrust regulation and in blocking mergers and acquisitions.

Still, investors clearly see the DOJ case as a risk to the stock, and a judgment in favor of the DOJ would damage Google. The federal court overseeing the case has scheduled a two-week hearing in April 2025 to determine what changes the company must make so that it is no longer an illegal monopoly, and the case is expected to be resolved sometime next year.

Investors should expect the news to continue to move the stock, and be on the lookout for further updates on the case.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

GettyImages-1473086836
Tech Stocks

Why Super Micro Computer Stock Is Soaring Today

| Keith Noonan

The volatile stock is getting a boost from Nvidia.

Read more »

Snowflake logo in snowflake office on wall_snowflake-1
Tech Stocks

Here’s Why Snowflake Stock Skyrocketed Today

| Jon Quast

Shares of the data company are up 32% for the day.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian AI Stocks to Watch in 2025

| Joey Frenette

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock and another Canadian AI stock are worth watching closely this holiday season.

Read more »

Nvidia Voyager Headquarters
Tech Stocks

Why Nvidia Stock Rallied (Again) on Tuesday

| Danny Vena

The chipmaker is expected to report earnings this evening.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Tech Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

| Nicholas Dobroruka

The market might be soaring, but there are still lots of deals to be had. Here are three discounted stocks…

Read more »

Rocket lift off through the clouds
Tech Stocks

Why I’d Buy Constellation Software Stock, Even at Today’s Prices

| Chris MacDonald

Despite trading at a relatively frothy multiple, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) stock still looks like a buy right now.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Tech Stocks

2 Reasons to Buy Kinaxis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Jitendra Parashar

Solid revenue growth, improving profitability, and its focus on AI-powered supply chain solutions make Kinaxis stock really attractive to buy…

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Tech Stocks

3 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a bit of cash you're looking to set aside, these are the easiest tech stocks for some…

Read more »