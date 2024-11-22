Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge Into 2025

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge Into 2025

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock is a sleeping dividend giant that may be about to wake up.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

Only time will tell if the top-performing TSX stocks are ready to keep on surging into 2025. Undoubtedly, it’s impossible to time markets accurately. A strong 2024 could easily lead to a less-than-stellar showing in 2024.

With some pundits calling for modest returns for stocks over the next decade, I believe that Canadians should be pickier about the kinds of stocks they buy.

Getting paid to wait is key to faring well in sideways markets

Specifically, they should insist on stocks that boast a margin of safety. Indeed, if stocks are going to go sideways for years, it’s vital that investors get paid while they wait.

That’s why dividends, I believe, could be key to faring well in an environment where it could be that much tougher to score sizeable gains. Remember, though, that just because the S&P 500 or TSX Index isn’t ready to roar doesn’t mean you should sit on the sidelines. Further, if you pick the right stocks (think deeper value names), I still think you can zig higher while the rest of the market zags.

So, without further ado, here is one top Canadian dividend stock that I believe is of sound value today and is likely to keep on executing its long-term growth plans.

Anything can happen in 2025. Be prepared and be ready to act

While I have no idea what’s in store for 2025, some investors may view recent newfound momentum as a sign that the stage is set for even more performance in the new year. Of course, you should be ready for anything in 2025, including a steep market correction.

If you’re a young investor, though, such corrections can be a good thing as they allow you a chance to get more shares with less. Unless you’re a retiree or an investor over 55, I’d argue that a correction should be applauded. If more new investors started treating sell-offs as a “sale,” like the Black Friday week, the likelier their results in markets would be better over the long haul.

So, without further ado, here are two intriguing value options that may still have gas in the tank as 2024 comes to a close.

Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) has been on a strong multi-year run, now up 165% in the past five years. Although the momentum has slowed, with shares up just 6% over the past year, I still think the $102 billion energy giant is one of the cheapest dividend-growth stocks to pick up on recent turbulence.

With a robust 4.53% dividend yield, you’re getting paid to wait, and as the well-run firm continues to make smart moves, I’d not be surprised if the dividend growth outpaces the peer group, even in a cooler environment for energy prices.

At 13.72 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E), CNQ stands out as a top value pick-up for dividend and value investors alike. Though I don’t know what 2025 will be like, I think the recent slip off highs makes for a great entry point for those looking for a balance of passive income and growth. Just be prepared for a rough ride because CNQ is a choppy mover with a 1.88 beta, which entails higher market risk.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

GST/HST “Vacation”: Everything Canadians Need to Know

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The GST/HST "vacation" is a little treat for the holidays, along with a $250 payment. What should you do with…

Read more »

oil pump jack under night sky
Energy Stocks

Where Will CNQ Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why CNQ stock could continue to outperform the broader market by a huge margin over the next three years.

Read more »

BCE stock
Tech Stocks

10% Yield: Is BCE Stock a Good Buy?

| Iain Butler

The yield is bigger than it's ever been in the company's history. That might not be a good thing.

Read more »

Tractor spraying a field of wheat
Investing

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy for its 4.7% Dividend Yield?

| Chris MacDonald

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) is a well-known defensive commodities play. But is this stock worth buying for its dividend yield alone?

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Tech Stocks

So You Own Shopify Stock: Is it Still a Good Investment?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has had a run, but there's still room to the upside.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Investing

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Do you have some extra cash to spare? Here are three Canadian stocks to add to your watch list today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Continued gains in gold, oil, and natural gas prices could give the commodity-focused TSX benchmark a boost at the opening…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Is CNR Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Can CNR stock continue its long-term outperformance into 2025 and beyond? Let's explore whether now is a good time to…

Read more »