Member Login
Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Thinking about what to buy with the new TFSA contribution space in 2025? These four Canadian stocks are worth holding for the long run.

Posted by
Robin Brown
Robin Brown has been a Motley Fool contributor since January 2020. He has lived in Canada, Norway, and Australia where he studied theology and business management. Robin has worked as a commercial real estate manager, as well as an investment research advisor for a private investment manager. Today, he provides equity research and analysis for a private family office. He enjoys traveling, hiking, fishing, and spending time with his wife and daughters.
Published
| More on:
Asset Management

Source: Getty Images

The Tax Free Saving Account (TFSA) contribution limit is set to increase by $7,000 in 2025. That means it is time to start saving for your next contribution.

Likewise, it is time to start thinking about where to invest the extra contribution. If you are looking for ideas, here are four stocks to add in a TFSA and hold for years ahead.

A TFSA stock for decades

The first TFSA stock is one that has been in business since 1881. It is Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP). After its merger with Kansas City Southern, CPKC might have one of the most enviable networks in North America. Its railroad spans both oceans and across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

It has been a challenging year for the railroads. The freight environment has been weak. External factors like strikes and weather have slowed network volumes. Fortunately, CP has delivered some of the best results through this turmoil.

It delivered earnings per share growth in the recent quarter (unlike many peers). The stock has pulled back by 5% in the past month, and it looks like an attractive long-term entry point.

A financial stock with a nice growing dividend

goeasy (TSX:GSY) is another great long-term holding for a TFSA. If you want income, growth, and value, this stock has a little bit of everything. goeasy is one of the largest non-prime lenders in Canada.

Many banks have tightened credit policies, so higher-end consumers are going to the non-prime market. This has been favourable for goeasy. Earnings per share have risen 19% year to date. It still has plenty of levers to keep growing at a high-teens rate for years ahead.

Right now, goeasy yields 2.7%. Its dividend has been growing at the rate of its earnings (around 30% compounded annual growth). This TFSA stock is not expensive trading only at nine times next year’s earnings.

A software stock mimicking its parent

Another TFSA stock for long-term growth is Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI). If you like Constellation Software and its 250 times return, Topicus could be a good alternative for a stock in its early stages.

Topicus is a Constellation spin-out. It’s completing the same vertical market software consolidation strategy. However, it has a focus on Europe (but is expanding horizons in Asia and South America).

Recently, the cadence of acquisitions has accelerated. The company generates a lot of spare cash, so it has plenty of firepower for more growth ahead. Topicus.com is not the cheapest stock, so best to add it to your TFSA when it dips.

Big tailwinds for this TFSA stock

WSP Global (TSX:WSP) is a great TFSA stock for the long term. Nobody talks about this company, but it has become one of the largest consulting, engineering, and project management firms in the world. Its stock is up 182% in the past five years.

WSP has consolidated the engineering sector. In doing so, it has become an expert in a broad mix of fields. It can use its global scale and diverse expertise to capture larger and more complex (and higher margin) projects.

Factors like population growth, climate change, and technology are all raising demand for infrastructure. WSP has the capacity to help manage these risks. It should continue to benefit from growth for the long term. Like Topicus, it isn’t the cheapest stock, but it’s a very high-quality company to hold in a TFSA.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Goeasy, Topicus.com, and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Constellation Software, and WSP Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

concept of real estate evaluation
Stocks for Beginners

2 No-Brainer Real Estate Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

| Jitendra Parashar

These two real estate sector-focused stocks have the potential to deliver strong returns on your investments in the coming years.

Read more »

engineer at wind farm
Energy Stocks

Invest $20,000 in This Dividend Stock for $100 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock has it all – a strong outlook, monthly income, and even more to consider buying today.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stocks for Beginners

3 TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't ignore stocks just because they look like they're at a high price. Instead, see exactly why they've driven so…

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 35 in Canada

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

At age 35, it might not seem like you need to be thinking about your future cash flow. But ideally,…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Dividend Stocks

CPP Pensioners: Watch for These Important Updates

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CPP is an excellent tool for retirees, but be sure to stay on top of important updates like these.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Stash in a TFSA for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks may not be the top in the last month, but in the last few years, they…

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for a Potential $4,781.70 in Total Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend stock doesn't have to be risky, or without growth. And in the case of this one, the growth…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $171,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

$15,000 may not seem like a lot, but over time that amount can balloon into serious cash.

Read more »