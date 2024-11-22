Member Login
This 7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

A high dividend yield isn’t everything. But when it pays out each month and offers this stability, it’s worth considering!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Monthly dividends are a fantastic tool for Canadian investors seeking consistent income. Unlike quarterly or annual payouts, receiving dividends every month mimics the rhythm of most household expenses, making it easier to budget and plan.

Whether you’re retired and relying on investment income for day-to-day expenses or building wealth for future goals, monthly dividends add a layer of predictability and financial stability. These can even act as a safety net, helping investors stay calm during market volatility because the cash flow continues regardless of stock price fluctuations.

Pizza Pizza

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) exemplifies the value of monthly dividend stocks with its impressive 6.97% forward annual dividend yield. This means shareholders receive approximately $0.0775 per share every month. This is a significant benefit, especially for income-focused investors. The dividend stock has consistently prioritized returning value to shareholders. And its monthly dividends reflect this commitment. For Canadians aiming to build or maintain a reliable passive-income stream, PZA’s payout frequency is a key advantage.

And it continues to look solid! In its recent third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Pizza Pizza faced some headwinds, including a 5.3% decline in same-store sales and a 4.6% drop in Royalty Pool System Sales. This totalled $155.8 million. Despite these challenges, the dividend stock demonstrated resilience by maintaining its dividend payouts. Dividends declared for the quarter amounted to $5.7 million, or $0.2325 per share, reflecting a payout ratio of 109%. While a high payout ratio like this can raise concerns about sustainability, PZA has shown an ability to manage its finances effectively over the long term.

Historically, Pizza Pizza has weathered economic ups and downs while delivering consistent returns to its shareholders. The dividend stock has positioned itself as a stable player in Canada’s quick-service restaurant industry, leveraging its strong brand recognition and innovative marketing strategies to retain and grow its customer base. This historical performance makes PZA a reliable choice for investors who value steady income alongside growth potential.

Looking ahead

Looking to the future, PZA has laid out promising initiatives to drive growth and maintain its market position. The dividend stock expanded its restaurant network significantly in 2024, opening 33 new locations, a net increase of 16. These include traditional and non-traditional formats, showing adaptability to changing consumer preferences. On the product side, PZA has launched new offerings like the XXL pizza and the “All for One” special. These have been well-received by customers, adding to its competitive edge.

Pizza Pizza has also leveraged its strong digital footprint and marketing campaigns to boost pickup orders, which are becoming increasingly popular. For example, initiatives like the “Pickup Artists” campaign and partnerships with brands like Tabasco have helped the company stay relevant and appeal to a broad customer base. By focusing on value and convenience, PZA continues to stand out in a crowded quick-service restaurant landscape.

From a financial standpoint, PZA’s metrics highlight its strengths. As of its most recent quarter, the company reported a profit margin of 77.81% and a return on equity of 10.49%. While its revenue growth faced some pressure, with a year-over-year decline of 4.4%, its focus on strategic expansion and customer engagement suggests a pathway for recovery. The dividend stock has also demonstrated prudent financial management, with operating cash flow at $31.43 million over the trailing 12 months, providing flexibility for future initiatives.

Foolish takeaway

For Canadian investors seeking reliable monthly income, PZA offers a compelling case. The combination of a high dividend yield, consistent payouts, and a track record of resilience makes it a standout option. Monthly dividends not only enhance cash flow but also provide peace of mind, knowing that income will continue regardless of broader market conditions. This is especially important for those relying on dividends to supplement their living expenses or reinvest for compounded growth.

Monthly dividends are a valuable asset for Canadian investors, blending consistency and predictability into any portfolio. Pizza Pizza, with its substantial yield and proactive strategies, is an excellent example of how dividend stocks can provide both income and growth potential. Its ability to navigate challenges while rewarding shareholders makes it a prime choice for anyone seeking to build a stable, income-focused investment strategy.

